Maya Norris Named Managing Editor of ProFood World

PMMI Media Group, a division of PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, recently welcomed Maya Norris to its growing roster of business-to-business media professionals. In her position as managing editor of ProFood World, Maya will oversee the day-to-day editorial operations of the media brand.

ProFood World debuted last summer and covers news, innovations, products and technologies for the global food and beverage processing industry. Through its print and digital products, PFW is quickly growing as a leader in the food and beverage processing marketplace, with increasing frequency of the print publication to six issues in 2018.

An experienced editor and writer with a background in multimedia reporting, Maya Norris has managed various editorial operations and content strategies in previous positions. Her food and beverage publishing experience includes serving as managing editor of Chain Leader magazine, an award-winning national trade magazine that covered the best practices and business strategies of chain restaurants. She also has extensive experience working with nonprofit associations, including managing their communications channels and content marketing, developing communications campaigns and building brand awareness. Maya earned a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University.

“The ProFood World staff and the entire PMMI Media Group is very pleased to welcome Maya to our publishing team,” states Joyce Fassl, editor-in-chief of ProFood World. “Maya’s breadth of experience will propel ProFood World’s success even further.”

About PMMI Media Group

PMMI Media Group is a market-leading B2B media company that produces information for packaging, processing and automation professionals, bringing together solution providers and end-users and facilitating connectivity throughout the supply chain. Its world class media brands — Packaging World, Automation World, Healthcare Packaging, Contract Packaging, Packaging + Processing OEM and ProFood World — are proven leaders in covering this diverse and dynamic marketplace, and its digital products incorporate leading edge media technologies to deliver informed, actionable business intelligence to the industry. PMMI Media Group also produces the Automation Conference & Expo, an annual education and networking forum, taking place in Chicago each spring.

PMMI Media Group is owned by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, a trade association representing more than 800 North American manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, components and materials as well as providers of related equipment and services to the packaging and processing industry.

Learn more at PMMIMediaGroup.com