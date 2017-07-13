Captain Notepad Releases New Coloring Customized Calendar

Pair the personalized calendar with a set of colored pencils, and this would make a great gift at your next closing

Captain Notepad (http://www.captainnotepad.com), a producer of image personalized calendars, custom notepads, magnetic notepads, and other promotional items, today released its newest product, Personalized Coloring Calendar to its products. With the success of the coloring notepads and variable data, Captain Notepad has put together its two best items into one product, the Personalized Coloring Calendar with variable data.

Just like the variable data products available at Captain Notepad, customers can order customized calendars with the latest trend of coloring and customize it to clients names. “We’ve seen a big trend in our coloring notepads and variable data products. Bringing them together in our newest product, Personalized Coloring Calendars, just makes sense.” notes Jace Rogat, President at Captain Notepad.

How it works; customers can send a database of names to customize their unique calendar. Each page on the calendar will include a personalized name on the coloring page of the calendar. “Pair the personalized calendar with a set of colored pencils, and this would make a great gift at your next closing,” says Jace Rogat, President at Captain Notepad.

This new product comes available in full color, and can be customized with a business logo and contact information. Contact Captain Notepad to learn more about the Personalized Coloring Calendar.

About Captain Notepad (https://www.captainnotepad.com)

Captain Notepad is the leading manufacturer of customized notepads and promotional items specializing in creative solutions to help brand a company’s product and grow their business. Through competitive prices and great customer service, Captain Notepad has become the best source for custom notepads. What sets Captain Notepad apart is the short production time including rush production on most of the custom printed notepads.