Counsel Financial Announces Promotions of Two Senior Executives

Counsel Financial is proud to announce the recent promotion of two of its long-time employees. Paul Cody, MBA, CPA was recently named Chief Executive Officer of the company. Mr. Cody has been with the company since joining as president in 2008 and has 25 years of experience in the private equity and financial services arenas.

Prior to his role at Counsel Financial, Mr. Cody was a General Partner and Chief Financial Officer of Seed Capital Partners, a private equity fund with a focus on early-stage investments, and JoRon Management, a closely held private equity fund with investment interests ranging from non-recourse plaintiff funding to commodity-based financial products. He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo and has served as an adjunct faculty professor at its School of Management.

Mr. Cody has been a recipient of Business First’s “40 under 40 Award” in recognition of his record of professional success and community involvement and is actively involved in numerous charities. He was the former board chair of Meals on Wheels for Western New York and the 2016 recipient of the Mikey's Way Hero award for his efforts and dedication to the Mikey's Way Foundation.

Of the advancement, Mr. Cody states, “It’s a true honor to have received the support of our board and ownership group with this appointment. Counsel Financial is a terrific company with an immensely talented team and I’m proud to have the opportunity to help lead the business as we move forward.

The company also recently promoted Ryan Kagels to Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kagels has fifteen years of experience in specialty finance and has been involved in the growth of the company since shortly after inception, previously working in various capacities, including as Vice President of Finance and Controller.

Mr. Kagels holds a dual-concentration MBA in Finance and Innovation Entrepreneurship from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Niagara University. He also has knowledge and experience in the quick-serve restaurant business, successfully franchising several restaurants in the Western New York region. In addition, he serves as an advisor to many local start-up companies in the area. Mr. Kagels is active in the Western New York community and was a recipient of the David Dichiara award for outstanding leadership and community involvement.

“This is a very exciting opportunity,” said Mr. Kagels of the promotion. “I look forward to continue working with the Counsel Financial family in an increased capacity. I am confident that we have the right tools and capital structure in place to drive a successful future.”

Counsel Financial is one of the most established lenders in the law firm financing industry—having provided financing for over 15 years with more than $1.5 billion loaned exclusively to plaintiffs’ law firms nationwide. The company continues to grow and adapt to the changing legal landscape while simultaneously developing the strong team in place today.

About Counsel Financial

Counsel Financial is the largest provider of working capital lines of credit to plaintiffs’ attorneys in the industry, having loaned over $1.5 billion exclusively to plaintiffs’ attorneys in its 15-year history. Counsel Financial sets the standard for innovation and flexibility in its loan offerings, structuring terms that are conducive to the unique demands of contingency-fee practices. Leveraging 200+ years of internal legal experience, Counsel Financial has financed the growth of firms in every area of plaintiffs’ litigation, including personal injury, mass torts, class action and labor and employment. The company is exclusively endorsed by multiple national and state trial organizations, including the American Association for Justice and The National Trial Lawyers.