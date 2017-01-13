The future of apartment rentals is a marketplace that looks a lot like a 12-month long Airbnb.

LandlordStation (https://www.landlordstation.com), a leader in tenant screening and other online services for landlords and property managers, announced today that it has acquired RadPad (https://www.onradpad.com/), a mobile-first marketplace that connects renters and landlords.

“LandlordStation and RadPad work as two sides of the same coin. By combining LandlordStation’s landlord and property manager customer base with RadPad’s technology and tenant traffic, we feel that we have the opportunity to build the rental platform of the future,” said LandlordStation CEO Copley Broer.

Together LandlordStation and RadPad will be able to provide a single transactional marketplace allowing for a seamless experience for renters, landlords, and the various vendors that serve this market.

The combined platforms saw approximately 25 million combined web visits from landlords and tenants in 2016, and expect that number to continue to grow in 2017. LandlordStation intends to integrate its existing landlord and tenant customer bases into RadPad’s cutting-edge technology platform to create a new kind of marketplace for the rental industry.

“Our two companies share a similar vision for the future of this market and we are very excited for the opportunity for RadPad to continue on its mission while considerably growing its landlord base,” said Jonathan Eppers, co-founder of RadPad.

“Jon and I share the same belief that the future of apartment rentals is a marketplace that looks a lot like a 12-month long Airbnb; this is a major step toward our goal of creating that marketplace,” Mr. Broer added.

About LandlordStation

LandlordStation, based in Dallas, Texas, has provided online solutions to more than 80,000 landlords and property managers. The company's product lineup includes tenant screening, tenant portals, online rent payments, document and data management, and e-signatures. To learn more, visit https://www.landlordstation.com.

About RadPad

Based on Los Angeles, RadPad is an end-to-end rental marketplace focused around people. Renters use RadPad to find a place, sign their lease and pay rent. Landlords use RadPad to list places, sign leases electronically and accept rents. RadPad has been featured in the Huffington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Chicago Tribune, The Los Angeles Business Journal, CNBC, FOX Business and Bloomberg News. To learn more, visit https://www.onradpad.com/.