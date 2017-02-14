ProProfs Launches Forever Free Knowledge Base Plan

ProProfs Knowledgebase ProProfs plans to delight knowledge base users with its 40 page Forever Free plan.

ProProfs today announced the launch of its Forever Free plan for knowledge bases. Companies that don’t need a very large knowledge base for their public or private use can take advantage of this plan which offers 40 pages free forever. The fully customizable knowledge base requires no downloads or installations and is perfect for creating and managing internal knowledge, help desk and online documentation.

“This move is in line with our brand promise of delight. Small to mid sized firms can now easily create knowledge base articles to share internal knowledge, create FAQ’s for their customers and user manuals. This can be a powerful repository of information and knowledge that can be searched anytime and anywhere by employees or customers - all for free!” said Sameer Bhatia, CEO of ProProfs.

ProProfs plans to delight knowledge base users in the following ways with its 40 page Forever Free plan:

Unlimited Authors, Sites & Users: You can create unlimited knowledge base (or sites) and each can have unlimited authors. You can also have unlimited users with access controls such as editors, readers, etc.

Integrations & Single Sign-on: ProProfs Knowledge base integrates with Google, SalesForce, Single Sign on providers and many more including other ProProfs tools. You can also authenticate users with your own authentication service, such as your web application's login or active directory service.

Anytime, Anywhere Access: ProProfs ensures your documentation fits all screen sizes and is accessible anytime and anywhere on multiples devices including iPhone, iPad, Android, iOs etc.

Easy Collaboration: Build private knowledge bases, accessible only to authorized users, with advanced authoring features such as conditional logic, workflows and more for easy collaboration.

Email and Phone Support: Get answers to support questions via email. Get instant phone support on any topic such as branding, implementation, security, integration or anything else.

Leading companies across the globe trust and use ProProfs for their online knowledge base needs. Learn more about ProProfs Knowledge Base features.

About ProProfs

ProProfs' delightfully smart tools are used by millions of users each month. The site hosts more than 1,000,000 pages of content in 70+ languages, and is a leading platform for online training and assessment with the world's largest library of professional tests & quizzes. ProProfs products, including Knowledge Base, Live Chat, Project Management, Quiz, Survey and Training tools are used by many Fortune 500 companies such as Sony & Dell, along with users from leading educational institutes like Harvard & Yale. ProProfs empowers users with a valuable platform to apply knowledge, helping them increase productivity, efficiency and profitability.

ProProfs is a privately held company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and was founded by Sameer Bhatia with the mission to make the world smarter.

Head Office and Mailing Address:

6800 Altamor Drive,

Los Angeles, CA 90045, USA

Phone: (855) 776-7763

http://www.proprofs.com/knowledgebase/