The Public Relations Society of America New York Chapter (PRSA-NY), the leading communications society in the world’s largest media market and a founding chapter of PRSA, today announced it is expanding its service to the industry and its professionals with the launch of the PRSA-NY Career Center.

The development of the PRSA-NY Career Center is directly pursuant to the society’s mission of making communications professionals smarter, better-prepared and more connected through all stages of their careers. Now, public relations professionals seeking employment opportunities or talent for-hire in the New York metropolitan area will have a singular platform through which they can find recruiting success. The Career Center will also be open to students seeking internships.

Through the "Be a Bridge, Write the Story" campaign, PRSA-NY has designated 2017 as the year in which gaps will close between members and non-members, the industry and the public, and the media and the consumer. “We are delighted to bring targeted and affordable job listings for communications professionals to the NY Metro area. Members and non-members can take advantage of both posting and searching functions,” said Olga González, chapter President in 2017 and CEO/Founder of Pietra PR, “while we also help PRSSA graduates gain valuable career experience ahead of graduation. It is a win-win for the industry, on all levels.”

Professional employment postings will be distributed to industry stakeholders through the PRSA-NY newsletter, allowing for exposure to members and non-members, alike. You can subscribe to the PRSA-NY newsletter by emailing your contact information to info@prsany.org. Internship postings will be sent to leaders of the nine New York-based Chapters of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), for distribution to members.

The following posting options are now available on the PRSA-NY Career Center:

Internship Posting



One internship listing that will remain posted for up to 30 days

Will be shared in one email distribution to metropolitan PRSSA Chapter Presidents and Advisers

Rates: Members: $30.00; Non-Members: $60.00

30-Day Job Posting



One job listing that will remain posted for up to 30 days

Will be included once in the PRSA-NY newsletter

Rates: Members: $50.00; Non-Members: $100.00

60-Day Job Posting - Option 1



One job posting that will remain on the board for up to 60 days

Will be included twice in the PRSA-NY newsletter

Rates: Members: $75.00; Non-Members: $150.00

60-Day Job Posting - Option 2



One job listing that will remain posted for up to 60 days

Will be highlighted in three PRSA-NY newsletter distributions

Rates: Members: $100.00; Non-Members: $200.00

For more information about the PRSA-NY Career Center, contact Executive Secretary Gary Bridgens (garybridgens@gmail.com) or info(at)prsany.org. Call PRSA-NY directly at (212)-228-7228.

About PRSA-NY

The Public Relations Society of America, New York City chapter is the industry go-to for knowledge and networking for communications professionals in the New York metro area. Established in 1947, PRSA-NY is one of the founding chapters of the Public Relations Society of America, the world's largest professional organization for public relations practitioners, and the third largest PRSA local chapter in the U.S. It serves the interests of public relations professionals working in business and industry, counseling firms, government, associations, hospitals, schools, professional services firms and nonprofit organizations. Chapter board and committee members are volunteer public relations professionals who work in the New York metropolitan area. For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.