PRSM Releases White Paper on Retail Dark Store Management

The Professional Retail Store Maintenance Association, (PRSM), the authority on retail, multi-site facilities management (FM), has released its white paper, Dark Stores: How to Conquer Important Maintenance Challenges, that provides facilities professionals guidance on dark store management. The paper highlights why dark store management is critical and different approaches facilities management professionals can use to manage dark stores.

Earlier this year, Credit Suisse reported that more than 8,600 retail stores will close, and become dark stores in 2017, compared to 2,056 in 2016 and 5,077 in 2015. Every dark store is a valuable asset to the retailer and must be managed to protect its current and future value.

The PRSM White Paper includes a current store condition and preparation shut-down check lists, as well as valuable information on improving curb-appeal, dumping and debris, dealing with squatters, security, energy management, as well as weed and turf management. Potential creative solutions for leasing dark stores are presented including: pop-up retail, entertainment venues, business offices, medical services, educational settings and more.

The paper also includes: a dark store benchmarking snapshot, and four best practices applicable to retail dark store management.

“Dark stores are a challenge for the retail industry, and they must be maintained to protect their value,” says Bill Yanek, CEO, PRSM. “This white paper provides valuable, practical guidance that will enable the retail facilities professional to more easily protect and manage dark stores.”

