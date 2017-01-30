Original 1969 Led Zeppelin Merriweather Post Pavilion Concert Poster This has to be considered one of the most beautiful and whimsical psychedelic concert posters produced in the 1960s.

Avid collector, Andrew Hawley from Vintage Rock Posters, announces his search for original 1969 Led Zeppelin Merriweather Post Pavilion concert posters. This would be the only time Led Zeppelin would share the stage with The Who. According to Hawley, “Led Zeppelin was on their first album tour after the release of Led Zeppelin I. They rocked the music world with their launch of heavy metal music. The band was so new to America that their name was misspelled on the tickets sold for the show. The Who had just released Tommy and was the better known of the two bands. 20,000 fans came to see the two bands at one of the most beautiful outdoor amphitheaters outside of Baltimore. Zeppelin opened the concert and played many of the songs on their first album. They had to be forced off the stage so the Who could come on stage and play. This was probably the reason that Led Zeppelin pulled out of the joint concert in St. Louis the following week. The poster was designed by local artist Tina Silva. Silva created a pastel silkscreen masterpiece by using a mix greens, yellow and pinks on the 20 x 28 inch layout. This has to be considered one of the most beautiful and whimsical psychedelic concert posters produced in the 1960s.” For examples of psychedelic concert posters, go to http://www.vintageconcertposterbuyer.com/psychedelic/led_zeppelin.html

If you have an original Led Zeppelin Merriweather Post Pavilion concert poster, Hawley is willing to pay $5,000 cash for each concert poster. He is also seeking other authentic 1969-1972 Zeppelin concert posters. Please call 310-346-1965 or email andrew (at) vintageconcertposterbuyer.com.