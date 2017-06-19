Spot On Networks announces RadioBoost™- Emergency Responder (ER), a public safety radio frequency booster system that brings outdoor radio coverage inside of a building. This system provides first responders with emergency communications radio coverage in the areas where they need it most, including hallways, corridors, garages and subterranean levels.

In post-9/11 United States, regulations have been made at the national, state and local levels mandating emergency responder communication coverage for building occupancy. RadioBoost™-ER fulfills the requirements for national, state or local ordinance that mandates coverage. RadioBoost™-ER provides coverage in the 150 MHz (VHF), 450 MHZ (UHF) and 700/800 (LMR) bands with the ability to provide coverage in future bands as mandated.

Today’s new building construction is built with energy-saving low-emissions glass, concrete and steel which are notorious for blocking radio and cellular frequency from penetrating a building and can result in emergency response communication gaps. Building owners need to provide RadioBoost™-ER or similar radio frequency coverage within their buildings to provide reliable coverage for fire fighters, police and other first responder personnel. RadioBoost™-ER creates safer buildings in the event of an emergency.

RadioBoost™-ER is part of the CellBoost® Family of Services. In 2012, Spot On Networks released the CellBoost® Family of Services, a line of products developed to solve problems related to poor radio frequency coverage inside of buildings. The first CellBoost® product, a carrier-agnostic service, brings outdoor cellular coverage inside of a building allowing residents and staff to user their cellphones inside. The CellBoost® Family of Services now includes 3G cellular coverage, 4G cellular coverage and coverage in the Emergency Responder bands.

“RadioBoost™-ER was developed so that building owners can protect their buildings, residents and staff by providing adequate emergency responder radio coverage”, stated Dick Sherwin, President & CEO of Spot On Networks, “More and more we are seeing mandated regulations at various levels of government relating to Emergency Responder coverage and RadioBoost™-ER fulfills this need for building owners. Spot On has been at the forefront of solving in-building wireless coverage issues, especially as it relates to new construction since the early 2000’s and we are proud that RadioBoost™-ER is dedicated to creating safer properties for our customers”.

About Spot On Networks

Spot On Networks (“SON”) is a wireless internet service provider and wireless consulting company representing tens of thousands of residential and commercial tenants, nationwide. SON designs, deploys and manages carrier grade Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Calling and CellBoost® networks to multifamily, senior living, hospitality, retail and commercial buildings. Spot On’s wireless networks are backed by patented network architecture and UserSafe® technology.

SON is the leading provider of managed Wi-Fi networks and in-building voice solutions to the U.S. multitenant housing market and is a trusted leader in wireless since 2004. SON develops wireless solutions to solve the most pressing problems facing today’s building owners.