“With our presence in the Toronto marketplace, we can confidently meet the growing demands of our customers in the Eastern region. We enter into this market with our fleet quality and capacity at an all-time high.”

Quality Move Management Inc. (QMM) announced today its expansion into Eastern Canada with the opening of its Toronto office. In 1996, QMM’s first office opened in Vancouver followed by the subsequent openings of QMM Calgary in 2004 and QMM Edmonton in 2010. This expanded Canadian presence enables them to deliver business class moving services on a truly national scale. The Toronto service centre will enhance operational efficiency and allow for end- to-end control of QMM’s eastern shipments.

Over 20 years in business, QMM has been offering a full range of moving and storage solutions that have enabled families to relocate across Canada, the USA and overseas. With the support of the Allied network, QMM has built a reputation of providing excellent customer service while maintaining a superior safety record. Their client base, which includes many of North America’s most respected organizations, has relied on QMM to consistently deliver a “Premium Moving Experience”. As a result, QMM has enjoyed steady growth and they expect this trend to continue into 2017 and beyond.

"We’re excited to open our new office in Canada’s largest metropolitan area. It will enable us to provide our QMM-controlled moving services to even more clients," said Tim Nager, President of QMM. “With our presence in the Toronto marketplace, we can confidently meet the growing demands of our customers in the Eastern region. We enter into this market with our fleet quality and capacity at an all-time high.”

“Given QMM’s legacy as a top corporate moving specialist and the fact that the GTA represents the largest corporate market in the country; it only made sense that we expand our operations into this key hub.” said Roy Phelps, Chief Commercial Officer of QMM. "The cosmopolitan nature of Toronto will also mean accelerated growth of our international business as many multi-national organizations consider the city a key location in their international footprint.”

For more information, please visit http://www.qmm.com or connect via Twitter @QMMAllied

About Quality Move Management Inc.

QMM was established in 1996 as the first dedicated corporate relocation agent for Allied Van Lines in North America. We offer superior local, long distance and international moving services to businesses and consumers. As SIRVA’s Allied International partner in Western Canada, we are also part of a global network of service providers with offices in more than 150 countries across the globe. QMM has been recognized by Allied Van Lines for the quality of its services in Canada, the United States and globally.

For further information:

Scott Shaw

Director

604-952-3668

sshaw(at)qmm(dot)com