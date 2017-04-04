Quick Weight Loss Centers opens New Tampa Center in Carrollwood

The Grand Opening of the new Carrollwood Center is Monday, April 3rd, and all programs and products are 20% off* during the Grand Opening Celebration.

Quick Weight Loss Centers is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of their newest Tampa location, located in Carrollwood, Florida.

The Grand Opening of the new Carrollwood Quick Weight Loss Center is Monday, April 3rd, and all programs and products are 20% off* during the Grand Opening Celebration. No appointment is necessary. For more details, please call the Carrollwood Quick Weight Loss Center at (813) 400-2666.

Since 2001, Quick Weight Loss Centers has been helping people in South Florida lose weight quickly and safely, and is now excited to bring their innovative weight loss program to the Tampa Bay area. Quick Weight Loss Centers' programs are individually supervised for the safest results and nutritionally designed to develop proper eating habits for long term success.

Quick Weight Loss Centers' unique weight loss program is doctor recommended. A free consultation is offered to determine individual needs and an individualized program is created. Clients can lose up to 3 pounds or more per week eating regular foods. Quick Weight Loss results are guaranteed in writing.

The Carrollwood Quick Weight Loss Centers location is located in the Bay Lake Center on the East side of North Dale Mabry Highway, across from Newsome Eye Clinic, between Fletcher and Bearss Avenues. It is conveniently located to serve Carrollwood, Northdale, Lake Magdalene, Lutz, Citrus Park and surrounding areas.

(*Offers cannot be combined. One time use only. Offer expires April 30, 2017.)

Carrollwood Quick Weight Loss Center Contact Information:

Quick Weight Loss Centers

13907 Dale Mabry Hwy, #101

Tampa, FL 33618

(813) 400-2666

About Quick Weight Loss Centers

The Quick Weight Loss program originated in 1988 and has been in South Florida since 2001. With 17 Quick Weight Loss Centers in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and the Treasure Coast, the Quick Weight Loss program has helped thousands of people in South Florida achieve their weight loss goals. The personalized nutritional, quick weight loss programs provide up to 1,800 calories a day and ensure that members are satisfied while achieving optimum results. Quick Weight Loss Centers’ results can range from 10 pounds to 100 pounds with no amount of weight too small or too large. Visit http://www.quickweightloss.net for a free consultation. Or call their toll-free number at 1-877-977-THIN to reach the office nearest you.