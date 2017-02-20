QuickBooks Training Company Now Offering Training For QuickBooks 2017

Real World Training (https://quickbookstraining.com), the world’s largest QuickBooks training company, today announced support for QuickBooks 2017, the most up-to-date version of the QuickBooks desktop edition. All of Real World Training's live classes and online webinars will now teach students how to use this latest version of QuickBooks.

QuickBooks is the world’s leading accounting software, with an estimated 29 million small businesses using the software.

“We are the only training company endorsed by Intuit, the makers of QuickBooks. Because of our special relationship with Intuit, we’ve been given early access to the 2017 version,” says David O’Brien, President of Real World Training. “That means we can quickly update our classes to highlight the new features.”

QuickBooks 2017 includes a number of new features, including a much improved search capability, the ability to schedule reports to be sent by email, plus new notifications telling users if they have payments waiting for bank deposit, and the ability to easily see credit cards charges that have been reconciled.

Real World Training has taught over 1.5 million people how to use QuickBooks in both its desktop and online editions. The company teaches more than 40 live in-person classroom seminars each month in cities across the U.S. In addition, the company offers a live, online webinar twice each month for students who cannot attend a live class, or who prefer to learn online.

A full schedule of their classroom seminars is available at https://quickbookstraining.com

About Real World Training

Real Word Training offers the only QuickBooks training endorsed by Intuit, the maker of QuickBooks software. Real World Training's classes have a 99% approval rating and come with a money-back guarantee.

For more information, visit Real World Training's website at https://QuickBooksTraining.com or call (800) 564-2688.