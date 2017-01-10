Best Back Pain Center in Denver (303) 900-2920 Over 80% of patients achieve tremendous back pain relief with a radiofrequency ablation procedure!

Denver Pain Relief Centers is now offering a revolutionary procedure for chronic back pain, known as radiofrequency ablation. The procedure is covered by the vast majority of insurance plans and is performed by a Double Board Certified pain doctor. Call (303) 900-2920 for more information and scheduling with pain management Denver trusts.

Chronic back pain may be disabling, preventing individuals from being able to work, socialize or participate in recreational activities. With surgery failing over 40% of the time according to a 2014 article in the British Journal of Pain, it is critical to have nonoperative options available that are effective. Radiofrequency ablation is able to offer long term relief as an outpatient procedure and takes less than an hour.

Several studies have shown the benefit to patients, with over 80% achieving over a year of consistent relief. They are able to reduce the amount of oral pain medications needed, while increasing activity both at work and recreationally. In addition, studies have shown that if the pain returns, a repeat procedure is also effective!

The way an RFA works is by applying thermal energy to tiny little nerve endings, which reduces pain. The nerve endings have no motor function at all, so no issue occurs with being able to walk. In the 21st Century, RFA has been one of the best pain management inventions.

