RainKing Solutions, a leader in marketing and sales intelligence, released a new, ground-breaking technology platform featuring more content and deeper insight about the companies, decision makers, and technologies that are most relevant to its clients and prospects. The new platform also provides greater overall efficiency through role-based workflows, easier navigation and more refined search functionality.

“With the addition of hundreds-of-thousands of new data points and many enhancements to the user interface, we are confident that our users will be able to more efficiently and effectively leverage the RainKing solution to drive results,” stated RainKing CEO John L. Stanfill. Stanfill continued, “We used customer insight and feedback as the impetus behind the new platform and this approach has paid off -the response we've received during beta testing has been overwhelmingly positive.”

In addition to its client-driven approach, RainKing also focuses heavily on the usability of its data and intelligence to drive real, measurable results. With this in mind, the new product introduces powerful search functionality that allows users to more quickly narrow in on their top sales opportunities as well as role-based workflows that make common sales and marketing tasks simpler, faster, and more effective.

“This product resets the bar for marketing and sales intelligence solutions," said Stanfill. “Whether your company is an industry titan or just getting started, RainKing's new, innovative solution is the fastest way to identify your most likely buyers and access the data and intelligence needed to turn top prospects into customers.”

About RainKing

Founded in 2007, RainKing is a SaaS solution that transforms vast amounts of data, including over 1 million decision makers and over 60,000 companies globally, into forward-looking, actionable intelligence by using a combination of analyst-driven research, powerful software, and innovative technology. RainKing’s intelligence surfaces and profiles the companies and decision makers in need of technology products or solutions. By providing insight into precisely who will be making -- and what will be driving -- upcoming technology purchase decisions, RainKing empowers sales and marketing teams with the who, what, why, and when behind every sales opportunity to drive faster, smarter, and more sustainable growth. The combination of exceptional intelligence, industry leading customer service and seamless integration with the leading CRM and marketing automation platforms has led RainKing to be consistently recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the United States.