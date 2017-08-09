We have launched some significant enhancements this year and have even more game-changers in the pipeline for the rest of the year and early into 2018. It’s an exciting time for Rainmaker customers.

The Rainmaker Group, a leading provider of revenue management and leasing effectiveness software to the multifamily housing industry, announced today that it has successfully completed the implementation of its LRO (Lease Rent Options), its industry-leading revenue management platform, at more than 250,000 units since the start of 2017.

Rainmaker Intelligent Lead Management (ILM), the company’s leasing effectiveness solution, is also experiencing impressive growth, almost tripling the size of its installed-base. This tremendous growth stems from the conversions of highly successful pilot programs into long-term engagements. One major expansion includes Chicago-based asset management firm LivCor’s successful implementation of ILM across its portfolio.

“While the acquisition of Rainmaker’s multifamily assets by RealPage, Inc. is expected to close in late fall, dependent on approval from the Department of Justice, we are laser-focused on improving our products to further help our customers improve all aspects of their business processes,” said Tammy Farley, President of Rainmaker. “The growth in our customer base proves the industry is hungry for better solutions and sparks our aspiration to develop even greater solutions. We have launched some significant enhancements this year and have even more game-changers in the pipeline for the rest of the year and early into 2018. It’s an exciting time for Rainmaker customers.”

LRO advancements geared towards further streamlining pricing strategies and processes include:



Pricing Call Dashboard: a powerful, time-saving analytical dashboard for all stakeholders in revenue management. All key data elements for pricing decisions across diverse multifamily portfolios are now aggregated into one easy-to-read location.

LRI Forecast – releasing in the very near future: A complete re-write of the product formerly known as LRO Budget, this intuitive solution simplifies forecasting and budgeting processes. Users can generate “live” forecast scenarios faster and more accurately than ever before.

Renewal Manager – launching later this month to early adopters: a revolutionary tool that will bring new levels of consistency and analytical power to renewal pricing processes and performance. Revenue managers will be able to analyze and price specific batches of renewals at the property allowing “what-if” analysis and pricing configuration down to the individual renewal-level.

In addition to the progress in the LRO business, Rainmaker has completed multiple functionality advances to ILM.

ILM serves up this data in the form of simple yet intuitive dashboards that give users visibility into and control of their leasing processes, helping them to increase conversions. Another key feature of ILM – its integration with LRO – is designed to help apartment operators more effectively align marketing and revenue management departments to optimize revenue potential.

ILM has also added major new functionality to its best-in-breed leasing performance platform:

Intelligent Follow Ups: a built-in function that automatically indicates the timing and type of follow up necessary for every lead and prospect. The solution, which can be enabled on a per property basis, ensures no lead is missed.

Resident Ratings: enables the capture of the resident move-in experience through a survey. Depending on the experience, the solution will prompt a resident to share their experience via social media or a message will be sent directly to the community manager to ensure they address the issue.

“Apartment owners and operators are seeking proven solutions to help better navigate through varying market conditions,” said Farley. “Our growth this year indicates we are still the trusted provider of those solutions and products that ensure success regardless of market condition. Rainmaker is still very much open for business, and we are always innovating new ways to serve our industry. We look forward to bringing even more advancements to market and helping our customers realize continued success.”

About Rainmaker

The Rainmaker Group, headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, is the leading provider of revenue management and leasing effectiveness software to the multifamily housing industry. The Company combines unique demand data, proprietary algorithms, robust technology, and deep industry expertise to deliver best-of-breed demand management solutions. The Company’s solutions continually analyze hundreds of variables to forecast supply and demand levels and formulate more than 1 billion optimal prices on a daily basis. Recognized as one of the top privately held companies in the United States, Rainmaker has been named to Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies for the last six consecutive years, and was named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s List of the 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Atlanta. In February 2017 RealPage, Inc. announced its agreement to acquire Lease Rent Options (LRO) and related assets from The Rainmaker Group for $300 million.

Rainmaker's client base includes more than 300 multifamily customers, including Equity Residential, AvalonBay Communities, MAA, Lincoln Property Co, Simpson Property Group, TruAmerica and Greystar. For more information, please visit http://www.letitrain.com.