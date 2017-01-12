It’s no wonder that Ronald McDonald House is referred to as ‘the house that love built'. Hope, healing and a home away from home when a child is sick, at little or no cost – that’s exactly the kind of organization we want to support.

SureVest Insurance Group celebrates the beginning of a new charity campaign in its celebrated community involvement program by announcing a partnership with Ronald McDonald House Chapel Hill. On behalf of local families with seriously ill, hospitalized children, donations from the compassionate community are now being accepted at https://www.crowdrise.com/hope-healing-and-a-home-away-from-home.

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMH) is an internationally renowned nonprofit organization which supports the families of children around the world who are hospitalized with serious injuries and illnesses. RMH Chapel Hill serves the entire state and has helped approximately 40,000 families since it opened in 1988. RHM provides a home away from home, where families may enjoy home-cooked meals, laundry, private rooms and playrooms for the kids. Providing parents and siblings with housing near to children receiving treatment means families are able to support each other during stressful hospital stays, maintaining everyone’s spirits. It also enables parents to communicate more effectively with their children’s medical teams and facilitates healing.

“It’s no wonder that Ronald McDonald House is referred to as ‘the house that love built,” said Chris Clark, managing member of SureVest Insurance Group. “Hope, healing and a home away from home when a child is sick, at little or no cost – that’s exactly the kind of organization we want to support.”

The caring SureVest team is working hard to mobilize support for RMH Chapel Hill through a dynamic social media and email awareness campaign. They have also featured the initiative in their vibrant community magazine, which is delivered to thousands of households in and around Raleigh and the Charlotte/Cornelius area every month, helping customers and friends to ‘live well and thrive’. The electronic version of current and archived issues of Our Hometown may be enjoyed at http://www.surevestinsurance.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_23.

SureVest is so passionately committed to strengthening their communities that the agency itself has pledged to donate $10 to RMH Chapel Hill for each and every referral they receive for an insurance quote for the duration of the campaign, with no purchase necessary. Readers who would like to have a donation made on their behalf may recommend friends and family members for a no-obligation quotation at http://www.surevestinsurance.com/Hope-Healing-and-a-Home-Away-from-Home_29_community_cause.

SureVest Insurance Group has made an ongoing commitment to positively impact the communities they serve by vigorously seeking out and supporting local worthy causes through their celebrated ‘Agents of Change’ movement. Members of the community are invited to suggest ideas for future campaigns at http://www.surevestinsurance.com/Lets-Help-Our-Community-Submit-A-Community-Cause-Idea_40. To stay involved by keeping up-to-date with past and future initiatives, readers are invited to bookmark http://www.surevestinsurance.com/community-cause.

About SureVest Insurance Group

Serving the families of North Carolina from offices in Raleigh and Cornelius, SureVest Insurance Group has one simple mission: to provide the finest insurance and financial services in the industry, while delivering consistently superior service. The primary focus of owner Chris Clark and his team of caring professionals is to protect all the things which are most important to their clients (their families, homes, cars, etc.) and to help develop strategies for long-term financial success and security. The experts at SureVest Insurance Group may be reached by calling 866-632-1531. To learn more about the agency, please visit http://www.surevestinsurance.com/.