Achieving MIA+BSI Accredited Stone Fabricator status is an official endorsement of ROCKin'teriors' mission as a unique, eco-friendly stone fabricator, said Laura Grandlienard.

ROCKin’teriors, the region’s only woman-owned stone fabricator, recently earned the coveted designation of “Accredited Natural Stone Fabricator” by the Marble Institute of America (MIA) and Building Stone Institute (BSI). The two organizations recently united to form MIA+BSI: The Natural Stone Institute. ROCKin’teriors is one of only 94 companies to achieve accreditation among the industry’s 17,000 stone fabricators in North America. The eco-friendly business operates its workshop and showroom in Raleigh, N.C., with commercial and residential installation projects throughout North Carolina.

“We are thrilled to achieve accreditation, because it’s an official endorsement by MIA+BSI: The Natural Stone Institute of our mission to operate the area’s most environmentally sustainable, professional workplace,” said Laura Grandienard, founder, ROCKin’teriors. “The natural stone fabricator accreditation process was a strenuous and rewarding two-year commitment, which recognizes our team’s commitment to quality craftsmanship, a safe workplace, and sound business practices.”

MIA+BSI Accredited Natural Stone Fabricators must complete a rigorous, three-phase certification process:

(1) Phase one was completion of a lengthy application that required ROCKin’teriors to provide documentation and references that ensure the company is in compliance with the 10 standards of accreditation as laid out by the MIA Accreditation Commission.

(2) Phase two required the company to pass a 200-question exam, which tested its knowledge and application of material usage, installation, fabrication, restoration, care and maintenance, administration, legal/contracts, and job site and shop safety.

(3) Phase three was a comprehensive site visit by the Natural Stone Institute, which included a facility review, document review, and numerous installation site visits. It also included a voluntary compliance visit by the Occupational Safety and Health Division of the N.C. Department of Labor.

“ROCKin’teriors is now able to proudly display the accreditation seal, symbolizing that they are among the finest in the natural stone industry with respect to craftsmanship, safety, and business practices,” said James A. Hieb, CAE, CEO at MIA+BSI: The Natural Stone Institute.

About ROCKin’teriors

ROCKin’teriors is an eco-friendly natural stone showroom and fabrication company that believes in preserving the beauty of Mother Nature through professional design, fabrication and installation of stone in residential and commercial buildings. Founded in 2008, ROCKin’teriors operates a 7,000 square foot studio and shop that reflects its mission of sustainability as the area’s only woman-owned stone fabrication facility. It features unique, eco-friendly technologies such as advanced water reclamation and is a dust-free and silica-free workplace. The company is a member of MIA+BSI: The Natural Stone Institute and a certified fabricator of all types of natural stone, marble, granite, travertine, limestone, slate and onyx extracted from 400 quarries and mines from around the world. The company is also a certified fabricator of Cosentino Dekton®, Cambria®, Caesarstone®, IceStone®, Lapitec®, and other semi-precious surfaces made from recycled glass, porcelain and quartz.

About MIA+BSI: The Natural Stone Institute

The Marble Institute of America (MIA) and Building Stone Institute (BSI) have combined to form MIA+BSI: The Natural Stone Institute, which serves more than 1900 members in 55 countries who represent every aspect of the natural stone industry. The organization offers a wide array of technical and training resources, professional development, regulatory advocacy, and networking events. Two prominent publications—the Dimension Stone Design Manual and Building Stone Magazine—raise awareness in both the industry and the design communities for the promotion and best use of natural stone.