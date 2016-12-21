Arlington (TX) Classics Academy Prefabricated School Building

Design-build construction firm Ramtech Building Systems of Mansfield, Texas has announced that the company is nearing completion of the interior and exterior finish-out phase on the construction of a new 37,329 square foot modular school building for Arlington Classics Academy. Located on the charter school's eleven acre campus in Dalworthington Gardens, Texas, the design-build project is being built using Ramtech's Accelerated Building System (ABS) permanent modular construction method. Once completed, the facility will provide 24 standard classrooms to accommodate up to 192 elementary school students in the school's third through fifth grades. The permanent modular building will have five special use classrooms for the art, music, speech, and special education programs, a cafeteria with a warming kitchen, administrative offices, a library annex with a tutoring center and learning lab, and a 3,000 square foot multipurpose exercise room with its own dedicated heating and cooling. The requirements for the new facility called for full site development including two acres of additional paving which will help ease the amount of vehicular traffic on the main feeder road during student drop-off and pickup times. To enhance the landscaping, an existing legacy grove of pecan trees was integrated into the site's design to maintain the aesthetics of the area's original rural appearance.

The manufacturing of the building sections began concurrently with the site work at the end of April. The crane setting of the 45 modular sections that make up the wood frame structure began in September and were done in three phases to allow for the installation and concrete pouring to take place simultaneously in order to speed up the project timeline. The building has a masonry exterior using brick and split-faced block along with stucco applied accent several areas. The parapet wall design ranges in height from 13 to 18 feet and will help to enhance the buildings aesthetics while also meeting the design requirements stipulated by the city. The project has an anticipated completion date of the middle of February 2017.

About Arlington Classics Academy

The Arlington Classics Academy was founded in 1999 by a group of parents that wanted their children to experience an accelerated curriculum of Spanish, Art, and Music with smaller class sizes and a strict code of conduct that included uniforms from Kindergarten through the 6th grade. Over 1,300 students are currently enrolled at the School’s two campuses, with residents from the surrounding Tarrant, Dallas, and Johnson county areas eligible to attend.

About Ramtech and the Accelerated Building System

Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative permanent modular buildings for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, and Fortune 500 companies throughout the Southern United States. As a design-build construction company, Ramtech offers full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech's ABS process combines the best of off-site prefabrication and on-site construction techniques in order to produce a building faster and with less cost but identical in the look, functionality and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. Ramtech accomplishes this by setting factory assembled modular sections complete with attached ceilings and walls - but no floors - directly onto a conventional concrete slab foundation. This allows the concrete slab to become the floor of the structure just like a site-built building. They will then site-apply all of the exterior and interior finishes, enabling them to provide their clients with a new facility faster and with less design and construction costs. By emphasizing a value engineering approach, Ramtech has successfully completed over 3,000 diverse projects of all sizes. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.ramtecheducation.com.