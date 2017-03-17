CCA Residential Reintegration Facility Built Using Floorless Permanent Modular Construction

Ramtech Building Systems of Mansfield, Texas has announced that two of the company's modular construction projects and a marketing video have been entered into the 2017 Modular Building Institute's Awards of Distinction program at the annual MBI World of Modular convention and trade show being held at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa March 17-20 in Tucson, Arizona. Ramtech has entered the Dallas Transitional Center residential reintegration facility built for Corrections Corporation of America (CCA) into the Permanent Institutional or Assembly category. This 31,752 square foot project located in the southern part of Dallas County provides space for 296 residents in eight dorms and includes a full commercial kitchen, two activity rooms, and administrative office space. In addition to the construction entry, Ramtech has also entered a time-lapse video of the project which demonstrates the company's Floorless Permanent Modular Construction process in the Marketing Multimedia category. In the Relocatable Education section, Ramtech has entered the recently completed modular school campus the company built for the Deweyville Independent School District to replace the school district's elementary school that was destroyed during the flooding in the area during March of 2016. The relocatable modular project included eight standard portable classroom buildings, an 8,064 square foot eight classroom building, a 6,272 square foot multipurpose facility, and a 5,120 square foot cafeteria with a full-service commercial kitchen capable of accommodating 150 students.

This year's World of Modular conference will be held for the first time in Tucson and promises to be largest conference in the modular building industry's 31 year history. Capping off the convention every year is the annual awards reception and banquet. The highlight of the event is the MBI’s Awards of Distinction competition for building excellence, covering several market categories for both relocatable and permanent modular building applications as well as a marketing and promotions section. The awards are judged by an independent panel of building design and construction experts on architectural excellence, technical innovation & sustainability, cost effectiveness, and energy efficiency.

About Ramtech and Floorless Permanent Modular Construction

Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable and permanent modular buildings for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, and Fortune 500 companies throughout the Southern United States. As a design-build construction company, Ramtech offers full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech's Floorless Permanent Modular Construction process combines the best of off-site prefabrication and on-site construction techniques in order to produce a building faster and with less cost but identical in the look, functionality and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. Ramtech accomplishes this by setting factory assembled modular sections complete with attached ceilings and walls - but no floors - directly onto a conventional concrete slab foundation. This allows the concrete slab to become the floor of the structure just like a site-built building. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.