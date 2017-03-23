Arlington (TX) Classics Academy Permanent Modular School Building Our partnership with Ramtech has been very fulfilling and their support of ACA's effort in creating an environment for us to educate our students has been invaluable to us

Design-build construction firm Ramtech Building Systems of Mansfield, Texas has announced that the company has completed the construction of a new 37,329 square foot modular school building for Arlington Classics Academy (ACA) located on the charter school's eleven acre campus in Dalworthington Gardens, Texas. The design-build project was built using Ramtech's Floorless Permanent Modular Construction method and provides ACA with 24 standard classrooms able to accommodate up to 528 additional elementary school students in the third through fifth grades. The modular school building has five special use classrooms for the school's art, music, speech, and special education programs, a cafeteria with a warming kitchen, administrative offices, a library annex with a tutoring center and learning lab, and a 3,000 square foot multipurpose exercise room with its own dedicated heating and cooling system. The requirements for the new facility called for Ramtech to provide full site development including the addition of two acres of paving to help ease the amount of vehicular traffic on the main feeder road during student drop-off and pickup times. To enhance the landscaping, an existing legacy grove of pecan trees was integrated into the site's layout to maintain the aesthetics of the area's original rural appearance. Requiring a collaborative effort with the school to secure community approval, this is the second permanent modular construction project the company has built in for ACA, the first being a twelve-classroom wing addition at the charter school's Bowen Road campus. According to Debbie Sterba, ACA's Board President, "Our partnership with Ramtech has been very fulfilling and their support of ACA's effort in creating an environment for us to educate our students has been invaluable to us."

The crane setting of the 45 modular sections that make up the wood frame structure began in September and were done in three phases to allow for the installation and concrete pouring to take place simultaneously in order to speed up the project timeline. The building's masonry exterior uses brick and split-faced block along with a stucco applied accent on several areas. The parapet wall design ranges in height from 13 to 18 feet in order to enhance the buildings aesthetics while also meeting the design requirements that were stipulated by the city.

About Arlington Classics Academy

The Arlington Classics Academy was founded in 1999 by a group of parents that wanted their children to experience an accelerated Liberal Arts curriculum including Spanish, Art, and Music; with smaller class sizes; and a strict code of conduct that includes uniforms from Kindergarten through the 8th grade. Over 1,500 students are currently enrolled at the School’s two campuses, with residents from the surrounding Tarrant, Dallas, and Johnson county areas eligible to attend.

About Ramtech and Floorless Permanent Modular Construction

Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative permanent modular buildings for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, and Fortune 500 companies throughout the Southern United States. As a design-build construction company, Ramtech offers full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech's Floorless Permanent Modular Construction process combines the best of off-site prefabrication and on-site construction techniques in order to produce a building faster and with less cost but identical in the look, functionality and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach, Ramtech has successfully completed over 3,000 diverse projects of all sizes. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.