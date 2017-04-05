Rapid Notify is committed to helping communities, businesses, and institutions effectively communicate life-saving information to its citizens and contacts. Steve Sipe President, Rapid Notify

Updated! Improved! Community Alert System

Rapid Notify’s Community Alert System provides the ability for a municipality to selectively determine what residents of the community they need to contact, by selecting from a GIS Map of their community. Community Alert System includes all “emergency” alert messages sent by voice and text, with unlimited (whether emergency or non-emergency) Email and Social Media messaging.

Rapid Notify provides a comprehensive suite of emergency notification, mass notification and incident management services. It is very reliable and cost-effective mass notification solutions help people to connect during a crisis, manage operational incidents and other communication activities.

Rapid Notify is an easy-to-use, web-based emergency notification system that enables effective, real-time, two-way communication via telephone, email and SMS text messaging. Our mass notification and management services are ideal for government agencies, municipalities, educational institutions, non-profit organizations, first-responders, and businesses.

The Company

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Rapid Notify, Inc. has locations across North America including New York, Massachusetts, and Las Vegas. Rapid Notify has been in the mass notification industry for more than 35 years. Formerly known as Community Alert Network (CAN), which was acquired by American Emergency Notifications (AEN), the company became Rapid Notify in 2007.

