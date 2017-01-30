For Season 3, we are releasing 6 episodes rather than our usual 5! We had over 70 dancers come out and our biggest DJs group to date, Bad Royale." - Danny Ho, Host and Producer of Rave Train

Named “the EDM version of Soul Train” by EDMsauce, Rave Train is a new innovative YouTube dance web series featuring all genres of EDM, along with dancers from all disciplines. Hosted by Johnny Blaze and Julianna, the episodes feature artist interviews, music, and dance representative of different EDM genres such as Electro, Techno, Dubstep, DnB, and Trance.

Starting in January 2017, Rave Train is releasing a new video episode every Monday at 12pm PST. The season will include Jack Spaidz, Taurus Scott and renowned trap DJs Bad Royale, whose latest “Move Like” EP was released by Mad Decent.

This season will also feature dancers Scotty Hsieh, Andrew A-Game Mam, Hooptown Hotties, Shufflers World Wide, Kimberly Manning, Ruby Chase, Nova Nova, and The Narrators, to name a few.

“For Season 3, we are releasing 6 episodes rather than our usual 5! We had over 70 dancers come out and our biggest DJs group to date, Bad Royale,” states Danny Ho, Host and Producer of Rave Train. “One of our producers, Ruby Chase, is also an up-and-coming singer. She recently recorded a track with Bad Royale and helped get them on board. We will drop their episode as the Season Finale,” says Danny Ho.

The Rave Train show started off in the garage of an old warehouse and now films at Thunder Studios, their official MCN Partner in Long Beach. The series has garnered hundreds of thousands of views on social media, and has been featured in YourEDM, DJMag, EDM.com, and EDM Identity, among others.

Rave Train Group was founded by Danny Ho, Hugh Hou, and Mitchel Dumlao as the media company behind Rave Train TV. It has now expanded outside of Youtube to a global EDM brand that promotes and supports the Raving lifestyle and community through videos, digital content, social media, and event production.

Rave Train is already preparing for its fourth season. “Season 4 is going to be the first time we release Rave Train Express! Rave Train Express will be a streamlined version of our existing project. We’re going to cut out the fluff and make Season 4 all about the music and dancing,” says Danny Ho. “We'd also like to announce our alliance with Keyframe-Entertainment and partnership with Julian Reyes. With the help of Julian, Rave Train is planning its first tour outside of the LA area and taking the concept for the show to the Bay Area. We plan to film in Northern California sometime in late 2017!” adds Danny Ho. Keyframe-Entertainment is the Executive Producer of the “ReInhabiting the Village” book project, the “Electronic Awakening” film and “The Bloom Series” Episode 3.

In addition to starting their season 4 preparations, Rave Train is announcing its distribution through EDMTV Network, and is also featured on LessThan3 TV.

Rave Train also creates cross-branded content for its sponsors Damascus Apparel, Freedom Rave Wear, Pit Viper Sunglasses, Wind Pouch, BoomBoom Energy, The Pop Icon and Phantom Tees. This multimedia content features Rave Train talent and dancers, which ranges from a comedic short, music video or viral video, and has acquired over a million views this past year.

Subscribe to Rave Train on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/ravetraintv.

About Rave Train:

Rave Train Group was founded by Danny Ho, Hugh Hou, and Mitchel Dumlao as the media company behind Rave Train TV. It has now expanded outside of Youtube to a global EDM brand that promotes and supports the Raving lifestyle and community through videos, digital content, social media, and event production.

About EDMTV Network:

EDMTV Network is the first global EDM Television Network that offers fans an all encompassing episodic journey through EDM culture. By becoming the catalyst for new talent, EDMTV positions itself as an international leader in the entertainment industry, allowing us to host the world’s largest events with our own performers, media coverage, marketing and advertising, products and services, whilst bringing people together for a unique experience encouraging global enlightenment.

About LessThan3 TV:

LessThan3 TV is an always-on audiovisual experience for the global electronic music community. LessThan3 has partnered with online video platform maestro for a state of the art content network that engages electronic music fans around music videos, audio, and editorial content in real time. Our expert team of writers and curators bring you only the best in quality electronic music content, from series curated by genre, to up-to-the-minute news, humor, lifestyle, culture pieces, and more.

About Keyframe-Entertainment:

Keyframe-Entertainment is a specialized branding and strategy firm, which offers marketing support and strategic networking to DJs, producers, companies, filmmakers, nonprofits, and festivals. By INSPIRING, INFORMING and ENTERTAINING through film, electronic music, visionary art, community building, and Transformational Festival culture, Keyframe aspires to create global positive change. Keyframe is the Executive Producer of “ReInhabiting the Village,” “The Bloom Series” Episode 3, and “Electronic Awakening,” and the Associate Producer of The Polish Ambassador’s Permaculture Action Tour film. Keyframe also offers marketing support and strategic networking to DJs, producers, companies, filmmakers, nonprofits, and festivals.