Rave Train has just launched its new, fourth season. As the #1 EDM dance channel on YouTube, the newest season takes the show to a new level by introducing a new set of dancers from all Electronic music styles, and up-and-coming producers and DJs playing exclusive live mixes in today’s most popular genres. The Rave Train team has brought together a talented and energetic community of performers and artists that fully express the colorful and diversity of the Rave Culture. Season 4 features Aerialists, House Dancers, Acro Yoga, Breakdancers, Flow Artists, and a variety of other performers moving to the music of artists MSCLS, MIAO, Shilverback, Tomahawke Bang, DJ IDeal, and Bass Bullyz.

“Our previous seasons were fun, but this season has improved on so many levels,” says co-creator Mitchel “Doomz” Dumlao. “We’ve made the episodes focus solely on the DJs and dancers’ performances to get our viewers engaged quickly while featuring more exclusive original music from our producers.”

The Rave Train show started off in the garage of an old warehouse and now films at Thunder

Studios, their official MCN Partner in Long Beach. The series has garnered hundreds of

thousands of views on social media, and has been featured in YourEDM, DJMag, EDM.com,

and EDM Identity, among others. Rave Train Group was founded by Danny Ho, Hugh Hou, and Mitchel Dumlao as the media company behind Rave Train TV. It has now expanded outside of Youtube to a global EDM brand that promotes and supports the Raving lifestyle and community through videos, digital content, social media, and event production.

Rave Train is prepping for its fifth season with a crowdfunding campaign alongside Keyframe-Entertainment. Season 5 will be shot in San Francisco, Rave Train’s first shoot outside of Los Angeles. The campaign will launch on Kickstarter in the near future.

View the Season 4 episode 1 video featuring DJ MSCLS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HoL4BOG0yCg.

About Rave Train:

About Keyframe-Entertainment:

Keyframe-Entertainment is a specialized branding and strategy firm, which produces, supports, and distributes cutting-edge projects. Keyframe is the Executive Producer of “ReInhabiting the Village,” “The Bloom Series” Episode 3, and “Electronic Awakening,” as well as the Associate Producer of The Polish Ambassador’s Permaculture Action Tour film, and the upcoming dance music film “The American Jungle.” Keyframe also offers marketing support and strategic networking to DJs, producers, companies, filmmakers, nonprofits, and festivals.