Simon Hambidge Elected Chair of Reach Out and Read Colorado Board

The board of directors of Reach Out and Read Colorado announced the election of Simon Hambidge, MD, PhD to the position of chair. The board also announced the election of Frederick W. (“Tim”) Damour, J.D. as vice chair, as well as the appointment of three new board members Suzy Jaeger, Denise Vega and Anne Hollis Chandler.

Dr. Hambidge is Chief Ambulatory Officer at Denver Health and the Chief Executive Officer of Denver Community Health Services (DCHS). A pediatrician by training, Dr. Hambidge was previously the Director of General Pediatrics for Community Health Services for 8 years. He is a Professor of Pediatrics at the University School of Medicine, and has practiced at Denver Health since 1997. He has been a member of the Reach Out and Read Colorado board since 2012.

“The organization is extremely fortunate to have such a passionate and high-caliber chair,” stated Meredith Hintze, Reach Out and Read Colorado Executive Director. “Simon delivers a unique perspective, as he understands the program from inside the exam room to the outer levels of national health policy. His commitment to organizational growth and innovation is unmatched, and I look forward to continuing my strong working relationship with him.”

Hambidge succeeds Dori Kaplan, Esq. Kaplan stepped down from the position after two years and will continue to serve the rest of her term as a board member.

“Over the last two years, Dori’s stewardship of Reach Out and Read Colorado has been characterized by poise, critical thinking and emotional connection the mission,” said Hintze. “Dori has guided the organization through some difficult conversations and transitions, and we are now positioned to have our most successful year to date. She has my sincere appreciation for the care and commitment she gave as board chair of Reach Out and Read Colorado.”

Damour joined the Reach Out and Read Colorado board in 2016. He is a retired attorney who has served on several non-profit boards during the 35 years he has lived in Denver with his wife, Susan, including Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado and Summer Scholars (n/k/a Scholars Unlimited).

“Tim’s years of finance and legal experience paired with his dedication to early childhood literacy are great assets to our Board Leadership team,” said Hintze. “Over the past year, Tim has demonstrated his commitment to Reach Out and Read Colorado as an active member of both our Finance Committee and Executive Director Search Committee.”

Rounding out the board lineup are incoming members Suzy Jaeger, Denise Vega and Anne Hollis Chandler.

“Our newest members further strengthen our board’s breadth of background and capacity. We are incredibly fortunate to have such a talented team helping to lead the organization into its next chapter of success,” stated Hintze. “The dynamic make-up of the board is consistent with Reach Out and Read Colorado’s commitment to continuous improvement of our board practices and governance.”

About Reach Out and Read Colorado

