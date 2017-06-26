Whether a direct owner or investor in real estate, it is a good idea to understand the basic fundamentals of real estate law. This also holds true for a business owner requiring property ownership (or a lease) to house a business. Likewise, general practitioners must be able to issue spot and respond to general questions clients may have. This Financial Poise webinar series provides essential basic knowledge and insight into common real estate transactions.

The 4th episode of the "Real Estate Law Dumbed Down" series is available now on demand! "Representing the Real Estate Developer" (Register Here) features Moderator Tal Izraeli of Levenfeld Pearlstein. Tal is joined by Michael Weis of Dykema, Max Kanter of Bronson & Kahn, Michael Hobbs of PahRoo Appraisal & Consultancy and Barry Katz of Arnstein & Lehr.

This webinar provides a broad overview of the legal and financial basics of real estate development, both in the construction and development context.

Among the many issues covered:



due diligence,

land acquisition,

feasibility studies,

land restriction issues (e.g. zoning and easements),

valuation methods and

financing.

Each episode is delivered in Plain English understandable to business owners and executives without a background in these areas. Yet, it is proven to be valuable to seasoned professionals. Each episode in the series brings you into engaging (and sometimes humorous) conversations.

Every Financial Poise webinar is designed to entertain as it teaches.

