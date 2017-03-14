Located on the tranquil island of Middle Caicos, this parcel of land offers the perfect private setting to build the Caribbean home of your dreams.

RE/MAX Real Estate Group Turks & Caicos Islands is pleased to announce that one of its newest listings, a beachfront lot in Middle Caicos, is being featured on Viviun.com, an international real estate website. The lot is .64 acres in size, and is available for USD $198,000.

“Beachfront land is becoming very hard to acquire in the Turks and Caicos Islands,” says Blair MacPherson, Turks and Caicos real estate agent and broker and co-owner of RE/MAX Real Estate Group Turks & Caicos. MacPherson is also a member of the Turks and Caicos Real Estate Association (TCREA). “Located on the tranquil island of Middle Caicos, this parcel of land offers the perfect private setting to build the Caribbean home of your dreams.”

Middle Caicos is located to the east of North Caicos. It is the largest island in Turks and Caicos in terms of land area, yet is the least populated of the Turks and Caicos Islands. “This lot is an ideal home site for those who may be looking for the ‘secluded island’ feel, but still not be too far away from towns and amenities,” notes MacPherson.

While the lot may feel very remote, “there is a causeway linking Middle Caicos and North Caicos, so it is still very accessible,” MacPherson says. The lot is in close vicinity to some of the most breathtaking areas in Turks and Caicos, including the bluffs overlooking Mudjin Harbor and Dragon Cay, and the Bambarra Beach area, he adds.

For more information about this Middle Caicos lot, or to schedule a time to see it, contact Blair MacPherson, owner/broker of the RE/MAX Real Estate Group Turks and Caicos, by phone at 1-800-941-0465 or 1-649-432-5677, or by email at blair(at)tcirealestategroup(dot)com.

About RE/MAX Real Estate Group Turks & Caicos Islands:

The RE/MAX Real Estate Group Turks & Caicos offers unique, luxury real estate opportunities on the islands that are home to Grace Bay Beach, which has been named one of the world's best beaches numerous times. With breathtaking views, world-class spas and resorts, fine dining, local culture, and the awe-inspiring coral reefs, the Turks and Caicos Islands offer unique investment opportunities in that they are located in a tax-free jurisdiction. For more information, please visit http://www.remax-realestategroup-tci.com.