IXACT Contact Announces its New Mobile Friendly e-Newsletter 2.0

IXACT Contact real estate CRM Our personally branded and customizable e-Newsletter is a powerful tool that helps agents keep in touch with everyone in their database easily and cost-effectively.

IXACT Contact has always provided the best monthly e-Newsletter of any real estate CRM. It’s professionally written and designed, it always includes fresh content, and it can be fully automated.

Now IXACT Contact is making it even better by taking it to a whole new level in terms of modern design, mobile-friendliness, and customizability.

With 66% of all email being opened and read on mobile devices, sending your contacts an attractive and easy to read e-newsletter on smartphones and tablets will make you stand out from the crowd – and eliminates the annoying pinching, zooming, and scrolling.

With enhancements to IXACT Contact’s e-Newsletter, you’re now able to:

Customize the entire e-Newsletter - You can now edit or exclude any of the pre-loaded articles that IXACT Contact provides, as well as add your own articles into the mix, allowing your e-Newsletter to reflect your region, your business, and your voice.

Send a ‘responsive’ mobile-friendly e-Newsletter - Your e-Newsletters can be easily read on all devices including smartphones and tablets.

Customize the color theme - You can now choose a custom color theme that matches your personal branding.

“With these mobile enhancements, IXACT Contact now offers one of the most powerful and complete real estate CRM and online marketing solutions available,” says Rich Gaasenbeek, Co-Founder and EVP, IXACT Contact, “Our personally branded and customizable e-Newsletter is a powerful tool that helps agents keep in touch with everyone in their database easily and cost-effectively.”

About IXACT Contact

IXACT Contact® is an easy-to-use web-based real estate CRM and marketing solution. IXACT Contact includes robust real estate contact management, powerful email marketing, and mobile friendly REALTOR® websites. IXACT Contact helps real estate agents generate leads that convert into clients, keep in touch with past clients, hot prospects, and important referral sources, and stay organized and in control as their business grows.

Learn more about IXACT Contact's Real Estate CRM and Email Marketing.