Our platform is designed to be the most intelligent and responsive system in the industry.

Since the merger of Inside Real Estate and Kunversion under NexPhase Capital in the Fall of 2016, top brokerages and companies worldwide have been taking advantage of a powerful system for lead generation, CRM & automation. Now the innovation continues with the release of a new version of the Kunversion platform’s Home Search Websites - highlighting the power of its MLS search technology.

The new websites, available in April to all of Inside Real Estate’s customers using the Kunversion Platform, allow consumers shopping for homes to view and receive updates on properties live from the MLS based on more than just common search criteria - they can even see similar properties based on how a home looks.

To accomplish this, the Kunversion platform leverages powerful image-recognition algorithms to analyze every property image in the MLS. When a consumer views similar properties, it is not only price, property type, beds and baths… but homes that visually look similar as well.

“This is extremely powerful technology, and very unique,” says Inside Real Estate CEO, Ned Stringham. He continues, “Our platform is designed to be the most intelligent and responsive system in the industry, and this provides a unique benefit to home shoppers as well as powerful tools to the real estate agents and brokers who serve them.”

Real estate brokerages and teams using Inside Real Estate’s Kunversion platform can also leverage this technology to find properties that are much more likely to appeal to their clients. The tools are available directly to the Broker or Agent when they log in to the Kunversion platform.

In addition to the image recognition feature, the new consumer-facing search sites give brokerages increased design flexibility to create highly branded custom websites with further options for customization including colors, video backgrounds, page designs & more. There are also built-in live data directly from the MLS, including Days on Market, Recently Reduced Listings, Open Houses, Foreclosures/Short Sales, and more comparison stats than ever before.

With all these enhanced features users can also expect a faster, more mobile-friendly experience. The changes are indicative of Inside Real Estate’s commitment to providing the tools, service and innovation that help customers focus on the bottom line and driving real business results.

For Brokerages this is great news. They now don’t have to choose between ultra-conversion-optimized agent pages and custom branded sites. Furthermore, they don’t have to search elsewhere for a one-off, 3rd party solution; they have all their tools within Inside Real Estate’s Kunversion platform.

Ernest Enriquez, Owner of Elite Home Team, a subsidiary of Professional Realty Services International, in Kennewick, WA (http://www.elitehometeamwa.com) and Kunversion Platform user, said about the features, “This is incredibly powerful for our team - we work with clients all over the area and even when we are helping our clients in less-familiar areas, we are able to present our clients with more specific and local knowledge than even the agent living next-door. It really helps us stand out as the ultra-local experts.”

To learn more about these and other new features on Inside Real Estate’s Kunversion Platform, visit http://insiderealestate.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

800-656-1646

info(at)insiderealestate(dot)com

http://www.insiderealestate.com

About Inside Real Estate

Inside Real Estate provides the real estate industry’s leading Marketing, CRM and Automation system, Kunversion Platform. This cloud-based software platform together with integrated marketing services helps brokers intelligently engage prospective home buyers and sellers, dramatically simplify the buying/selling process and use analytics to identify specific actions for improving performance and marketing ROI. The company serves tens of thousands of agents, teams and brokers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.insiderealestate.com