RE/MAX Real Estate Group Turks & Caicos Islands is pleased to announce that one of its newest listings, a large corner lot located within the prestigious gated-community of Leeward, is being featured on Viviun.com, an international real estate website. This property is available for USD $350,000.

The lot is near Blue Haven Resort and Marina and many of Providenciales’ world-class beaches, including less than a three-minute walk to Pelican beach. It is also within close proximity to Provo International Airport and Leeward Highway, for quick access to all parts of the island.

“This property is a spectacular opportunity for investment or to build your dream home in one of the most sought-after communities in Turks and Caicos,” says Grace Lappin, newest agent of RE/MAX Real Estate Group Turks & Caicos and a member of the Turks and Caicos Real Estate Association (TCREA). “As the saying goes, ‘they don’t make them like this anymore,’ so this may be the perfect time to secure your piece of paradise.”

For more information about this property, or to schedule a time to walk through it, contact Grace Lappin of the RE/MAX Real Estate Group Turks and Caicos by phone at (649) 432-4158, or by email at grace(at)tcirealestategroup(dot)com.

About RE/MAX Real Estate Group Turks & Caicos Islands:

The RE/MAX Real Estate Group Turks & Caicos offers unique, luxury real estate opportunities on the islands that are home to Grace Bay Beach, which has been named one of the world's best beaches numerous times. With breathtaking views, world-class spas and resorts, fine dining, local culture, and the awe-inspiring coral reefs, the Turks and Caicos Islands offer unique investment opportunities in that they are located in a tax-free jurisdiction. For more information, please visit http://www.remax-realestategroup-tci.com/.