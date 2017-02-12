Development of a REALTOR® Leadership Academy is such a rewarding endeavor for KCRAR. Not only will this program elevate the careers of our member participants, it also creates an opportunity to further enhance professionalism within our industry.
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has partnered with the Henry W. Block School of Management at UMKC to develop the REALTOR® Leadership Academy. The Leadership Academy is a year-long professional leadership develop program to support real estate professionals who are committed to advancing their careers through education and civic engagement.
The UMKC REALTOR® Leadership Academy includes University-level instruction, business coaching from the school of management, and field-based experiential learning to build essential leadership skills and improve competitive business practices.
Through online, classroom, and field-based experiential learning, Academy participants will become versed in topics necessary to build essential leadership skills and competitive business practices, as well as gain access to the resources and context necessary to develop local, regional and national networks. Academy participants have the additional benefit of interfacing with an executive business coach throughout the program as well as with local and national speakers who are experts in their respective business areas.
2017 REALTOR® Leadership Academy participants include:
Amy Arndorfer, Premium Realty Group
Denise Atkins, Realty Executives of KC
Aaron Crossley, BHG Kansas City Homes
Angie Davis, Main Street Realty
Laura Douthat Donnelly, BHG Kansas City Homes
Mike Ebenroth, Reece Nichols Realtors, Kearney
Mark Emerick, Home Warranty, Inc
Kristine Fabrizius, RE/MAX Best Associates
Alexander Floyd, RE/MAX State Line
Travis Garrison, United Cities Realty Co.
Majid Ghavami, Reece Nichols Overland Park
Terry Jackson, Domicile One Realty
Bradley Jones, Brad Jones Realty
John Ketchum, RE/MAX State Line
Wendy McDermott, Prospect Mortgage
Kyle Niemann, Keller Williams Realty Partners
Larry Northrop, RE/MAX Excel
Ameena Powell, The Producers Real Estate Group
Karen Pritchard, Sallee Realty
Monica Ritter, RE/MAX Central
William Robison, Storybook Realty
Margy Ronning, BHG Kansas City Homes
Tenesia Sanders, Sanders Realty
Jason Sharpsteen, RE/MAX Revolution
Evelyn Tabor, E T Realty Real Estate Café
Carletta Temple, CELT Realty Group
Diana Welsh, Distinctive Properties of KC
Lynette Woods, KCMS
About Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS®
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® is the Voice for Real Estate in the Kansas City Region. As the largest professional business association in Kansas City, KCRAR serves nearly 9,000 REALTOR® members in Kansas and Missouri. Find a local Realtor® at http://www.KCRealtorLink.com.
