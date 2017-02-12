2017 UMKC REALTOR® Leadership Academy Participants at Feb. 8 Launch Event Held at UMKC Development of a REALTOR® Leadership Academy is such a rewarding endeavor for KCRAR. Not only will this program elevate the careers of our member participants, it also creates an opportunity to further enhance professionalism within our industry.

The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has partnered with the Henry W. Block School of Management at UMKC to develop the REALTOR® Leadership Academy. The Leadership Academy is a year-long professional leadership develop program to support real estate professionals who are committed to advancing their careers through education and civic engagement.

The UMKC REALTOR® Leadership Academy includes University-level instruction, business coaching from the school of management, and field-based experiential learning to build essential leadership skills and improve competitive business practices.

Through online, classroom, and field-based experiential learning, Academy participants will become versed in topics necessary to build essential leadership skills and competitive business practices, as well as gain access to the resources and context necessary to develop local, regional and national networks. Academy participants have the additional benefit of interfacing with an executive business coach throughout the program as well as with local and national speakers who are experts in their respective business areas.

2017 REALTOR® Leadership Academy participants include:

Amy Arndorfer, Premium Realty Group

Denise Atkins, Realty Executives of KC

Aaron Crossley, BHG Kansas City Homes

Angie Davis, Main Street Realty

Laura Douthat Donnelly, BHG Kansas City Homes

Mike Ebenroth, Reece Nichols Realtors, Kearney

Mark Emerick, Home Warranty, Inc

Kristine Fabrizius, RE/MAX Best Associates

Alexander Floyd, RE/MAX State Line

Travis Garrison, United Cities Realty Co.

Majid Ghavami, Reece Nichols Overland Park

Terry Jackson, Domicile One Realty

Bradley Jones, Brad Jones Realty

John Ketchum, RE/MAX State Line

Wendy McDermott, Prospect Mortgage

Kyle Niemann, Keller Williams Realty Partners

Larry Northrop, RE/MAX Excel

Ameena Powell, The Producers Real Estate Group

Karen Pritchard, Sallee Realty

Monica Ritter, RE/MAX Central

William Robison, Storybook Realty

Margy Ronning, BHG Kansas City Homes

Tenesia Sanders, Sanders Realty

Jason Sharpsteen, RE/MAX Revolution

Evelyn Tabor, E T Realty Real Estate Café

Carletta Temple, CELT Realty Group

Diana Welsh, Distinctive Properties of KC

Lynette Woods, KCMS

“Development of a REALTOR® Leadership Academy is such a rewarding endeavor for KCRAR. Not only will this program elevate the careers of our member participants, it also creates an opportunity to further enhance professionalism within our industry. Our partners at UMKC have helped us create a local leadership development program that I believe is among the best available in the real estate industry,” said Kipp Cooper, Chief Executive Officer for KCRAR.

About Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS®

The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® is the Voice for Real Estate in the Kansas City Region. As the largest professional business association in Kansas City, KCRAR serves nearly 9,000 REALTOR® members in Kansas and Missouri. Find a local Realtor® at http://www.KCRealtorLink.com.

