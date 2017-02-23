Sibername - Perfect solutions for your web presence Pre-register .REALTY Internet domain properties with SiberName.

SiberName offers professionals in the real estate industry an early opportunity to register .REALTY domain names. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The .REALTY domains will be available for registration on May 1st, 2017, at 7:00 PM (at a price of $15.95 CAD) but can be pre-registered at SiberName.com right now at this link: https://www.sibername.com/NewTLDs2/.

Realtors and those involved in the realty industry, will soon be able to register a domain name specific to their industry. Registering one will help boost the online visibility of realty-related Websites. These new domain extensions can be used for: realty investments, realty sales, realty rentals, realty courses, realty associations, realty groups, realty law firms, realty insurance, and realty finance.

.REALTY will provide realtors with a more pertinent domain name extension than what is currently available. Current real estate domain alternatives include: .apartments .condos .estate .home .land .lease .mortgage .place .properties .property .rent .rentals .villas .farm .agency

Furthermore, realtors who are too busy to build their own websites can use an automated website builder available with all SiberName-registered domain names. Those interested simply have to fill in a 1-page form and the website is created. This gives the new registrants an immediate web presence the very day the pre-registered domains become registered: May 1st, 2017. This 1-5 page website can be modified by clients at any time. This is SiberName's instant web presence offering: The registrant's domain name and the website are operational almost simultaneously.

Sibername was formed in 2000 and is been in business over 17 years as an ICANN , CIRA and Eurid Registrar. It was formed by domain name experts and has participated in nearly every ICANN Landrush period since its formation. It is based in Ottawa, ON, CANADA. For more information, visit http://www.SiberName.com.