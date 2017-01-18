The Ranch Treatment Center Welcomes Esteemed Medical Director

Paul Ragan, MD, Medical Director at The Ranch I’m looking forward to working with this exceptional team of clinicians to provide our clients the kind of comprehensive treatment that supports lifelong recovery.

The Ranch addiction and mental health treatment center welcomes Paul Wilhelm Ragan, MD, as medical director. Dr. Ragan has over 30 years of experience as a clinician, researcher and presenter. A Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry & Neurology and the National Board of Medical Examiners, he has been certified in general adult psychiatry, addiction psychiatry and psychosomatic medicine.

In his distinguished career, Dr. Ragan has served as clinical investigator for the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse & Alcoholism, associate clinical professor of psychiatry at Vanderbilt School of Medicine, and director of mental health for the Direct Support Command, Fleet Marine Force, in Saudi Arabia/Kuwait during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. An author or co-author of over 25 journal publications, Dr. Ragan is regular presenter and frequent expert consultant on mental health and addiction topics for media outlets such as CNN, NPR and ABC News and has been featured in print media like The Washington Post, USA Today, The Baltimore Sun and The Associated Press.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ragan to our treatment team at The Ranch,” said Cassandra Loch, LCSW, President of Program Operations for Elements Behavioral Health. “His expertise in treating complex psychiatric conditions will be of immense benefit to our clients who often have a constellation of mental health issues that range from trauma, depression and anxiety to eating disorders, substance abuse and intimacy disorders.”

As medical director, Dr. Ragan will work closely with other clinicians at The Ranch to create comprehensive treatment plans for each client. Known for its trauma-focused, experiential approach to treatment, The Ranch offers innovative therapies like equine therapy, adventure therapy, rTMS, psychodrama, and Native American healing traditions such as sweat lodge and medicine wheel.

“I was drawn to this role because of The Ranch’s evidence-based and experiential approach to treatment that attends to not just the physical, but also the emotional and spiritual needs of each client,” said Dr. Ragan. “I’m looking forward to working with this exceptional team of clinicians to provide our clients the kind of comprehensive treatment that supports lifelong recovery.”

