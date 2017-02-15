RedAwning Upgrades Vacation Rentals with 24/7 Hotel-Like Guest Support

RedAwning Announces Complete Reservation & Marketing Service We’ve centralized the entire rental process for property managers so they can better compete in what has quickly become a much more complex, global travel marketplace

Today, RedAwning.com, the world’s largest branded network of vacation rental properties, announced RedAwning Complete Reservations & Marketing – a first-of-a-kind service for helping Property Managers of all sizes to better manage their entire online rental booking businesses. The new service provides continuously updated distribution and technical integration across the largest network of leading Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), vacation rental booking websites, metasearch channels and exclusive RedAwning owned channels; complete 24/7 customer service and management throughout the entire rental experience; and the industry’s most robust data analytics platform for optimizing rental listings.

“Our goal is to take the hassle out of renting a vacation rental property - and elevate the entire experience to that of a hotel-booking. Property Managers can now offer hotel-like service to their customers at no extra cost to them. And they can now achieve the greatest results from online marketing without having to understand all of the new algorithms and requirements of every online channel. We’ve centralized the entire rental process for them so they can better compete in what has quickly become a much more complex, global travel marketplace,” stated Tim Choate, CEO for RedAwning.

“Guests often expect a hotel-like experience when they book an online property rental. If the pool is cold, the A/C isn’t working, or your guests are locked out, who are you going to call in the middle of the night? RedAwning enables us to provide a level of customer service on par with a high-end hotel booking – so that we can consistently exceed the expectations of our guests,” stated Melissa Gade, Property Manager for Big Bear Vacations.

"Our online bookings literally doubled in 2016 to over $500K in revenue after participating in RedAwning's service. Typically, more bookings require proportionally more work, but that has not been the case - thanks to RedAwning's help across the board," says Jill Huschke, Reservations Manager, at Chasen Rainbows in Hawaii.

RedAwning’s new service enables Property Managers of all sizes to centrally manage all of the details for their property listings and rentals, including:

Centralized customer support

-- 24/7 guest support by phone, email, live chat, and text messaging

-- Instant bookings for all properties on all channels

-- Complete payment processing and contracts management

-- Accidental property damage coverage up to $3,000 included with every stay

Marketing across the largest global network for private property rentals

-- Automatically list and maintain properties on all the major travel websites with just one contract; efficient publishing of property information, calendars, and rates; automatic delivery of reservations

-- Expert channel marketing with unparalleled access to performance data across 100,000 properties

-- Exclusive distribution channels reaching millions of vacation rental guests, travel agents and tour operators.

Integration with all leading OTAs

-- Industry's largest data analytics engine deployed to competitively rank properties on major travel sites

-- Dynamic and seamless integration with PMS systems; speeds updates and eliminates double bookings

For more details about RedAwning’s new service, please visit: https://www.redawning.com/Complete-Reservation-and-Marketing-Service

ABOUT REDAWNING

RedAwning is the world’s largest branded network of vacation rental properties offering 24/7 guest support services. With over 100,000 unique rental properties in over 10,000 destinations, we are the leading supplier of vacation rentals to major online travel agents and channels, including Booking.com, Expedia, HomeAway/VRBO, Flipkey/TripAdvisor, and Airbnb. Our mission is to redefine vacation hospitality by combining the ease, trust and consistency of hotels with the extraordinary value and diversity of vacation rental properties.