Red Hall Films “I think there’s a story to tell when it comes to Las Vegas luxury. We’ve had our eye on certain resorts; showing the experience of two different levels of gamblers and guests is one we think will draw folks in a real way.”

Red Hall Films, an Albuquerque based video and documentary production company is announcing its intention to begin interviews and pre-production for a new, feature length documentary about the ultimate excess and luxury of Las Vegas.

Initial rounds of funding via internal and external sources have been completed, giving way to the research and planning phase for production, which will focus on highlighting one or more Las Vegas casino/resorts.

After almost a year of research and development, the Red Hall Films team, based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, plans to begin contacting potential casino partners to make final selections within sixty days.

The documentary is tentatively planned to follow two different types of customers throughout a typical stay in Las Vegas, highlighting the differences and similarities between the two groups. “I think there’s a story to tell when it comes to Las Vegas luxury. We’ve had our eye on certain resorts; showing the experience of two different levels of gamblers and guests is one we think will draw folks in a real way,” explained project director Brian Rivera.

After a period of interviews, being conducted within the next two months, Red Hall is working to partner with a casino/resort allowing for the selection of at least two different guest stories. From here, the Red Hall team plans to follow each group of guests from their original decision to visit Las Vegas, throughout their travel and resort stay in order to fully show the excess that's unique to Las Vegas. Blended with resort staff and leadership interviews as well as "behind the scenes" footage, the Red Hall Team is excited to let the city and the resort's commitment to guests shine.

“We’re excited to have such support in both funding and resources within our initial phases and we think a feature like this will be a great story to give a behind the curtain look at America’s favorite city,” remarked the president of Red Hall Films’ parent company and partial funding source.

With a wrap date estimated in early 2018 and a finalized content date later that year, the Red Hall team looks forward to working to gain entry into multiple festivals along with offering the content to several potential distribution outlets and networks, including Netflix, Amazon and AppleTV.