RefactorU accelerated learning program We help schools expand their programs while offering students the same quality education we deliver in our Boulder location.

In response to strong demand for its web development training curriculum from a growing number of higher education partners, RefactorU has decided to discontinue future JavaScript bootcamps at its Boulder, Colorado campus. The shift allows the award-winning company to focus entirely on growing and supporting its evolving network of academic affiliates.

“We’ve seen a lot of traction with affiliates such as National American University, DeVry University and others,” said Sean Daken, RefactorU CEO. “This shift allows us to focus on partnerships, which accelerates the development of new educational offerings, such as Data Science, Security, and UX Design, and that allows us make a bigger impact.”

Demand for coding jobs continues to outstrip supply, and RefactorU is working with non-profit and for-profit universities to close the skill gap with the company’s proven, accelerated learning model. “Universities already have local brand presence and facilities,” said Ed Powers, RefactorU COO. “We help schools expand their programs while offering students the same quality education we deliver in our Boulder location.”

RefactorU’s current accelerated learning program is a 10-week immersive course covering the latest in web technologies. Students receive hands-on training while creating a portfolio of projects to share with potential employers. In 2016 RefactorU began collaborating with higher education institutions to bring the bootcamp model to campuses across the United States. Academic affiliates receive the benefit of RefactorU’s content, processes, brand and experience.

“I’m very excited about this new direction,” said Daken. “I launched RefactorU in 2013 with the purpose of transforming lives through education. I believe by working with our partners we can take it to the next level and transform 10,000 lives by the year 2020.”

About RefactorU:

RefactorU is a leader in developing, deploying, and growing competency-based, accelerated learning experiences for academic and corporate institutions. Founded in 2013 in response to the growing need for skilled, early-career technologists, RefactorU has been nationally recognized as one of the best coding bootcamps in the United States. RefactorU’s innovative approach to education has enabled hundreds of graduates to transform their careers and make significant contributions for international tech giants as well as local startups. RefactorU collaborates with higher education to bring the same immersive bootcamp experience to traditional educational environments.