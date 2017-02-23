Mighty Line Introduces New Reflective Floor Tape For Safety Areas

Mighty Line Reflective Floor Tape for marking floors and safety ways Mighty Line reflective floor tape is a very durable floor tape that can handle heavy duty traffic.

Mighty Line reflective floor tape is a brand new floor tape for marking safety areas. It is reflective for trucks backing up to the dock doors to load and unload at night. It has a reflective center line that reflects when with the truck tail lights hit.

The patented Mighty Line safety floor tape is 4 inches by 75 feet long. Mighty Line reflective tape is yellow with a reflective center line for marking those specific safety areas. Mighty Line floor tapes come with a 3 year limited warranty. Mighty Line peel and stick floor tapes have beveled edges which improves durability in harsh industrial environments. Mighty Line floor tapes are a great safety solution when areas of the warehouse get too dark and need help to emergency. Also Mighty Line reflective floor tape is great for dock doors for semi trucks to back into at night. This floor tape is currently available only in a 4 inch width.

Mighty Line Part Number: 4RYREF