Signature HealthCARE’s Reflect N Us Showcases Artistry

Art has the power to move people at every age, and Signature HealthCARE’s Reflect N Us quality of life program encourages patients and residents to flex their creative arms. This year’s Reflect N Us art gallery features 700 pieces of art, which families, community members and more have voted on their favorite piece.

The 2017 Reflect N Us winner is an intricate sewing project from Shirley, a resident at Chesapeake Shores in Lexington Park, Maryland. Shirley first started the sewing project three years ago for her daughter. With the help of the staff at Chesapeake Shores, Shirley picked up her crochet needle to finish the project.

“Reflect N Us empowers Signature HealthCARE residents to touch, imagine and create a piece of art that is meaningful to them. Every year the unique talents of our residents inspires our staff company-wide,” Anna Bass-Wilson, Quality of Life Director for Signature HealthCARE, said.

The online art gallery features artwork created by the residents of Signature HealthCARE’s 148 locations. Art submissions include these categories: drawing, group art projects, jewelry, painting, photography, poetry, mixed media, sculpture and pottery and sewing and quilting.

The Reflect N Us art gallery at Signature HealthCARE began in 2013 and has grown to a gallery showcasing thousands of art pieces. Winners are recognized based on overall votes and votes in each category.

Overall Winners:

Grand Prize - "Intricate Pineapples" by Shirley at Chesapeake Shores

First Runner Up - "Wrist Bling" by Charlotte at Signature HealthCARE of South Pittsburg Rehab & Wellness Center

Second Runner Up - "Rainbow Horn" by Ellie at Signature HealthCARE of East Louisville

Third Runner Up - "A Glorious Morn" by Gail at Oakview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center



Winners by Category:

Sewing & Quilting - "Intricate Pineapples" by Shirley at Chesapeake Shores

Sculpture & Pottery - "Doll" by Ruth at Signature HealthCARE of Cherokee Park

Poetry - "The Last Witness" by Robert at Signature HealthCARE of Savannah

Photography - "Sweethearts" by Delores at Sunrise Manor

Painting - "Rainbow Horn" by Ellie at Signature HealthCARE of East Louisville

Mixed Media - "That’s My Name" by Mary at Signature HealthCARE of Lafayette

Jewelry - "Wrist Bling" by Charlotte at Signature HealthCARE of South Pittsburg Rehab & Wellness Center

Group Art Project - "Florida Lighthouse" by Eleanor, Amy and Lorraine at Heritage Park Care & Rehabilitation

Drawing - "A Glorious Morn" by Gail at Oakview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center



