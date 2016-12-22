Drug Rehabilitation and Alcohol Treatment Center Sara is a very good fit for the Centre, with over 10 years of experience in addiction and mental health issues, while working in Vancouver.

Sunshine Coast Health Centre, one of the top drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment programs in British Columbia, Canada, is proud to announce the addition of a new counsellor, Sara Klinkhamer, to the Centre staff during fall, 2016. She is an experienced psychotherapist with over a decade of experience in addiction and mental health issues.

The addition of a new counsellor reflects Sunshine Coast's growing client base and quickly expanding facility.

“The Centre is very pleased to welcome an addition to the staff, psychotherapist Sara Klinkhamer (MA, RCC),” remarked Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Sara is a very good fit for the Centre, with over 10 years of experience in addiction and mental health issues, while working in Vancouver. Also noteworthy that this move represents a return home for her, as she was born in Powell River, British Columbia.”

More About Sara Klinkhamer

Sara brings a background of working on the downtown eastside in Vancouver for more than 10 years, which has given her valuable experience working with addiction and mental health issues, particularly trauma issues. Sara has also worked in both residential and outpatient settings as a concurrent disorder counsellor. Her strong belief in the worth of each individual, optimism in the face of adversity, as well as respect for autonomy and dignity, has served her well in this work.

Sara completed her BA in psychology at Simon Fraser University in 2005 and her Masters of Counselling Psychology at Adler University in 2008. In 2009, Sara started a postgraduate program in Existential Analysis and in 2013 became a founding board member of the Existential Analysis Society of Canada. Sara is excited to be living and working back in Powell River where she was born.

It should be noted that information about alcohol treatment programs at Sunshine Coast Health Centre can be found at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/alcohol-treatment/, while information on drug rehab can be found at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-rehab/.

About Sunshine Coast Health Centre

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 36­ bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March, 2014. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the methodology of Viktor Frankl, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

Website. http://www.sunshinecoasthealthCentre.ca