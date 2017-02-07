RelaDyne Acquires Sensmeier Oil Company of Ohio

RelaDyne logo With RelaDyne as our new owner, we will have the resources needed to grow our business and current service offering in Northern Ohio.

RelaDyne is proud to announce the recent acquisition of Sensmeier Oil Company, located in Mansfield, Ohio. This acquisition will expand RelaDyne’s current Ohio operations to better serve the Northeastern Ohio area and current businesses in the Toledo and Cleveland markets.

Sensmeier Oil Company has been serving the Mansfield, Ohio, area since 1968. The company has prided itself on personable customer service at all times and strives to go the extra mile for all customers, to meet and exceed their needs.

As one of the nation’s leading providers of lubricants, fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services, RelaDyne is equipped to maintain and expand the current customer base of Sensmeier Oil Company while upholding the extraordinary quality of customer and technical service true to their legacy.

“This acquisition stands to be a great addition to our existing Cincinnati branch,” says RelaDyne CEO, Larry Stoddard. “As we continue to expand our geographical footprint, we strive to continue to provide optimal service to our current and new customers. By acquiring another strong and prosperous business in our industry, we will be able to greatly expand both our products and services to our Northeastern Ohio customers.”

“RelaDyne is a great fit for our customers, our employees, our vendors, and our community,” states Tina Partin, a member of the Sensmeier Family. “With RelaDyne as our new owner, we will have the resources needed to grow our business and current service offering in Northern Ohio. It is clear that the legacy and values of the Sensmeier Family align with those of RelaDyne. Our team is extremely excited about the partnership and the opportunities ahead.”

RelaDyne continues to be the “Acquirer of Choice” in the lubricants, fuel and reliability segments. “Sensmeier Oil Company is the first acquisition of 2017 that RelaDyne has added to its platform,” says Jeff Hart, RelaDyne CSO. “We are continually looking to acquire leading businesses with great people and great customers; Sensmeier is another example of that. Our M&A team at RelaDyne is focused on adding new geography, new capabilities and more density within our current footprint as we continue to create a national distribution platform.”

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is one of the nation’s leading providers of lubricants, fuels, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in the United States. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 50 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders in the lubricant, fuel distribution and industrial service segments. For more information, visit http://www.RelaDyne.com.