Wendi Weiner is on a mission to grow the resume industry’s public image. After serving as a board member of The National Resume Writers’ Association for two consecutive years, she will serve as the organization’s President-Elect in 2018, and as President in 2019.

A fierce “goal-digger” who left practicing law after 11 years to follow her career dreams of being an award-winning writer, Wendi has surged her notoriety in these past few years with a trail of accolades behind her, including being named the #1 Resume Expert, Best Resume Services Firm, and Executive Career Coach of the Year. SFBW Magazine recently named Wendi a Finalist in its 2017 Up & Comer Awards for her powerful business efforts in the South Florida community.

With a massive writing portfolio under her belt, including consistent contributions to publications like The Huffington Post, Wendi has been featured in more than 40 major media outlets and proudly leverages that she is a “one-woman show” who handles all aspects of her successful business – from consulting with top-caliber clients, to driving her social media presence, crafting branding documents and LinkedIn profiles, and doing paid content writing for top publications.

“I firmly believe that my credentials and credibility allow for me to be a good face for the leadership of our organization, and I hope to continue to grow the organization’s image,” said Wendi. “Additionally, I am deeply devoted to educating others about the resume industry and why professional branding is so important in the digital age.”

Established in 1997, The NRWA is the only non-profit organization dedicated to the professionalism of the resume writing industry. Wendi will speak this October in Chicago at the organization’s annual conference on best business practices for resume writers.

Wendi Weiner, creatively known as The Writing Guru®, is an attorney and award-winning writer who creates strategic resumes, expert LinkedIn profiles, and provides personalized career/job search strategy coaching for high-level professionals, executives, and c-level leaders.

Wendi is highly regarded for her expertise in career branding and has been cited and published in more than 40 major media outlets, including Forbes, The Huffington Post, Fortune, Business News Daily, Glassdoor, Fast Company, Monster, CareerBuilder, and The Muse.