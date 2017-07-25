I’ve always tried my very best to serve my clients. Being profiled in Top Agent Magazine says a lot about how well RE/MAX Real Estate Group Turks & Caicos Islands has been meeting the needs of real estate buyers, investors and sellers in the area.

Top Agent Magazine has selected Blair MacPherson, co-owner of RE/MAX Real Estate Group Turks & Caicos Islands, to be a featured broker in its July 2017 issue. Top Agent is a trade publication that publishes profiles of top-producing real estate agents and firms from around the world, along with educational articles to help real estate professionals succeed in the industry. The July 2017 issue not only has an in-depth article about MacPherson’s career, but also includes his photo on the magazine’s cover.

“Being featured by Top Agent Magazine is a tremendous honor for me,” says MacPherson, who has achieved over 100 million dollars in sales as a TCI real estate professional, and is a member of the Turks and Caicos Real Estate Association (TCREA). “I’ve always tried my very best to serve my clients. Being profiled in Top Agent Magazine says a lot about how well RE/MAX Real Estate Group Turks & Caicos Islands has been meeting the needs of real estate buyers, investors and sellers in the area.”

To be considered for a feature in Top Agent Magazine, real estate professionals must go through a nomination and interview process. Candidates are then evaluated based on production, professionalism, and industry and community involvement. Those who are chosen to be featured generally have decades of experience in the real estate industry and proven expertise in marketing real estate in the United States and/or internationally.

For further information about MacPherson or RE/MAX Real Estate Group Turks & Caicos Islands, please call 1-800-941-0465 or 1-649-432-5677. MacPherson can also be reached by email at blair(at)blairmacpherson(dot)com.

About RE/MAX Real Estate Group Turks & Caicos Islands:

The RE/MAX Real Estate Group Turks & Caicos offers unique, luxury real estate opportunities on the islands that are home to Grace Bay Beach, which has been named one of the world's best beaches numerous times. With breathtaking views, world-class spas and resorts, fine dining, local culture, and the awe-inspiring coral reefs, the Turks and Caicos Islands offer unique investment opportunities in that they are located in a tax-free jurisdiction. For more information, please visit http://www.remax-realestategroup-tci.com.