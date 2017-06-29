With over a decade of professional experience as an award winning RE/MAX Advantage Plus Realtor in the Twin Cities market, Mark Abdel is pleased and excited to be included in the 2017 REAL Trends The Thousand report. This honor for Mark is a prestigious acknowledgement of his dedication and commitment to the real estate industry in the greater Twin Cities area.

The 2017 REAL Trends The Thousand report ranks the top 1,000 business and sales professionals in the United States by transaction sides and sales volume. The ranking is completed in partnership with The Wall Street Journal, with the application process starting in January and ending in March, 2017. Each sales professional requires third-party independent verification including their status as an individual sales professional.

Of the top 1,000 ranked sales professionals in the nation, Mark Abdel is pleased and honored to have ranked 167th on the report. With an industry boasting 1.25 million people involved in residential real estate sales, the fact that Mark has achieved this level of recognition and status is outstanding.

Working with RE/MAX Advantage Plus, one of the leading real estate firms in the Twin Cities area, Mark is able to offer local knowledge with global resources. He has been awarded over multiple years as one of the top RE/MAX agents in the State of Minnesota. As a testament to his dedication to his clients and passion to his industry, Mark has received awards and honors multiple years in a row including top producer, an award he received over 300 other agents in Minnesota. This honor recognizes consistent success and places Mark at the top of his profession.

Outside of being an award winning real estate agent, Mark Abdel is also heavily involved in local philanthropy with charitable causes including St. Mary’s Coptic Church in Minneapolis, the Children’s Miracle Network, the Word Indeed Ministries, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Childfund, and the Susan G. Komen Foundation. For more information about Realtor Mark Abdel, visit http://mark-abdel.com/ or call (952) 226-7700.