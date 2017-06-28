Remcom announces diffuse scattering prediction in the latest release of Wireless InSite®, its site-specific radio propagation software for the analysis of wireless communication systems. This update greatly improves simulation accuracy for millimeter wave systems being developed for 5G, WiGig, and other emerging technologies.

Wireless InSite simulates the detailed multipath of large numbers of MIMO channels while overcoming the increased level of computations required for traditional ray tracing methods. As 5G technology forces expansion into higher frequencies in the millimeter wave spectrum, the diffuse scattering model further increases precision by revealing how paths interact with a variety of surfaces and structures and how signal power is affected by these interactions. Key effects such as impact on complex impulse response and increased cross-polarization of received signals may be visualized.

Key capabilities include:



Innovative ray-tracing allows scattering from any interaction along a ray path

Three scattering options support normal, forward and backscatter

Accurate polarization captures co- and cross-polarization effects

Handling of relative phase supports MIMO arrays

The diffuse scattering model is available in the professional and MIMO versions of Wireless InSite. For more information on the latest release, please visit Remcom’s website or contact sales.

About Remcom: Remcom provides innovative wireless propagation and electromagnetic simulation software for commercial users and U.S. government sponsors. Remcom’s products are designed to work together to provide complete and accurate results when modeling propagation with real world devices in real world scenarios. Remcom is committed to its customers’ unique needs, offering flexible licensing options for installations of all sizes as well as custom engineered solutions.

Contact:

Stefanie Lucas

RemcomNews(at)remcom(dot)com

Remcom Inc.

315 South Allen St., Suite 416

State College, PA 16801

Tel: +1-814-861-1299

http://www.remcom.com