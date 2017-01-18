Reserved Barking Welcomes Master Trainer Adria Lafferty

Adria Lafferty, Master Trainer Her experience and genuine love for dogs places her in the top echelon among dog trainers.

People in the Washington, DC metropolitan area area will soon have a new expert to consult when it comes to training their dogs. Reserved Barking, which is popular for dog training, boarding, doggie day care, and grooming at its locations in Alexandria and Springfield, VA, is meeting growing demand for training by welcoming master trainer Adria Lafferty to its trusted team of experts on January 23, 2017.

Lafferty, who is also a registered nurse, is an expert in obedience, protection, detection, behavior modification, socialization training, competitive obedience, agility, training fearful or exuberant dogs, Schutzhund, and more. Her experience and genuine love for dogs places her in the top echelon among dog trainers.

“Our community is fortunate to have a trainer with Adria’s expertise and skill right in our own backyard. Not only is she one of the best dog trainers in Alexandria and Springfield, but she also happens to be a wonderful person who is as comfortable explaining techniques to pet parents as she is training dogs. We can’t wait to introduce her to new and current clients,” said Reserved Barking owner Bilal Malik.

Aside from her value as a trainer, Lafferty is also a knowledgeable resource on topics including but not limited to:



New pet trends

“News you can use” style tips for dog owners

Insight into dog-related news stories

Reserved Barking has served people and pets in the Washington, DC area since 2010. The business is known for its tagline, “WE TALK DOG™” and its commitment to delivering outstanding care.

For more information, contact Reserved Barking at 703-337-4777, email: training(at)reservedbarking(dot)com, or visit the Reserved Barking website at http://www.reservedbarking.com.