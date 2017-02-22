Photo Credit to J.Wessel Photography for Gracie’s This is an opportunity to see, smell, hear and taste the very best of Downcity Providence.

Experience Providence like never before with the new Downcity Food Tour. Rhode Island Red Food Tours is excited to share the Creative Capital's history, food and arts scene with the world. The Downcity Tour is a sister tour to the Newport Neighborhood Food Tour. The Downcity Tour will demonstrate why Providence is hailed as one of America's best cities for its food, history, and culture.

A professional guide will lead guests on a leisurely walking tour of Downcity Providence. The tour is perfect for all ages and fitness levels. The only must-have is a love of food. Guests will savor tastings from locally owned restaurants. For those who are interested, the Downcity Tour will offer alcohol at an additional fee.

On the tour, guests will stroll through the Downcity Arts District and engage in Providence's thriving art scene. Guests will also be exposed to Providence's early architecture and eclectic history. This is much more than a food tour. This is an opportunity to see, smell, hear and taste the very best of Downcity Providence.

Tour season starts April 21 and will continue until late November. Tours are offered Thursday, Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. The tour lasts approximately 3-3.5 hours. For guests seeking a more personal experience, private tours are available on request.

Both the Downcity Providence and Newport Neighborhood tours are great giftable experiences. Rhode Island Red Food Tours offers gift certificates here. With wedding season right around the corner, food tours experiences make for fun bachelor/bachelorette parties.Celebrate a birthday, anniversary or any special occasion with an unforgettable gift experience that will be remembered.

Tickets for the Downcity Providence Food Tour are available here.

The Downcity Tour has six eateries with at least eight tastings to satisfy both sweet and savory:

Ellie's Bakery is a Parisian-inspired delight offering light fare, cakes, and pastries.

Rogue Island Local Kitchen & Bar is a rustic and cozy spot featuring all farm-to-table fare. Rogue Island also offers a wide selection of craft beers and spirits.

Tom's Bao Bao is new to Providence and to the United States. Bao Bao are steamed and stuffed buns, a traditional Chinese street food. Tom's Bao Bao adapted the traditional Chinese fare to delight American taste buds.

North Bakery is a touted as a non-traditional bakery, simultaneously offering the savory and sweet.

Providence Coal Fire Pizza is a city staple and frequently visits the top Pizza lists in the United States.

Finally, Gracie's is an upscale eatery and a prestigious AAA 4 Diamond Award Winner five years straight.

Whether guests are new to the City of Providence or old friends, the Downcity Providence Food Tour will dine and delight in America's hottest up-and-coming city.