XOP Networks, Inc., a developer of advanced emergency communication equipment and Audio Conference Bridges, announced availability of hotline capability on its Ringdown Firebar Conference Server product.

The Hotline capability is typically used to alert a distant end simply by going off-hook on a local phone. These types of capabilities are used at locations that are prone to having emergency situations such as oil rigs, nuclear power plants etc.

XOP Networks’ hotline capability offers following capabilities:



Highly available – 99.999% call completion based server redundancy

Built-in Find-me – ensures delivery of a hotline call

Multi-level Precedence and Preemption - for assigning different priority levels to hot lines

Built-in call recording

Display location of the trigger phone

Real time display of hotline calls on a web portal

“Thanks to the flexibility built into the XOP product architecture, it is relatively easy for us to enable new functionality needed by our customers,” said David Trusty, Chief Technology Officer of XOP Networks.

“Our Ringdown Firebar Conference Server enables quick dial-out conferences among first responders. The hotline capability adds another nice feature to this product,” said Sudhir Gupta, CEO of XOP Networks.

About XOP Networks

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XOP Networks was founded in January 2003 and is backed by a seasoned management team. Deployed at multiple Cellular Operators, Fortune 100 companies, CLEC/IOC customers, Government organizations, DOD networks (Air Force, Army and Navy) XOP Networks' products allow customers to boost employee productivity, increase business efficiency and enhance emergency communications. Having both TDM and VoIP interfaces, XOP products allow customers to seamlessly transition their value added services from legacy circuit switched networks to VoIP based packet switched networks.

For more information about XOP Networks, visit its website at http://www.xopnetworks.com

