Greenlight Technologies, a pioneering leader in risk analytics and regulatory compliance solutions, announced continued growth in its fourth quarter, adding marquee accounts in the automotive, financial services, life sciences, IT services, and manufacturing industries. These organizations rely on Greenlight’s solutions to gain real-time visibility into risky transactions in order to quantify the financial and operational impact, identify cyber security risks, and manage regulatory change.

“This is a very exciting time for Greenlight Technologies. Leading companies continue to turn to our solutions because we are able to deliver enterprise visibility of risk exposure and regulatory compliance from a single platform,” said Anand Adya, CEO of Greenlight Technologies. “In addition, more organizations moving to SAP S/4HANA are utilizing Access Violation Management to automate controls in order to truly transform finance. It enables them to go-live on day one with automated, exception-based controls for continuous visibility of all access risks across all users and all business processes.”

Access Violation Management for SAP S/4HANA provides a company with confidence in their enterprise and SAP by reducing materialized risk, quantifying financial exposure and minimizing exposure of significant audit findings. This allows companies to improve the integrity of business transactions, reduce the risk of fraud, and lower the cost of compliance.

Companies are also utilizing Greenlight’s Cyber Governance solution to benchmark against industry and government standards, policies, and regulations while automating testing of cybersecurity controls. Its Regulation Management solution provides users with the ability to assess and respond to regulatory changes, accelerate compliance with new and changing mandates, and expand controls automation across systems.

“We are looking forward to working with more enterprises to transform the way they manage governance, risk, and compliance in 2017 and beyond. With billions of dollars at stake, it is imperative that they gain more visibility into the financial impact of risk to their organizations,” added Anand.

About Greenlight Technologies

Greenlight Technologies is the pioneering leader in risk and regulatory compliance solutions, providing an enterprise-wide approach to cyber governance, managing regulatory change, and quantifying the impact of financial and operational risk. Greenlight’s unique ability to integrate with and correlate data across multiple technology domains, coupled with powerful analytics aimed at business users, delivers enterprise visibility of risk exposure and regulatory compliance from a single platform. Global 1000 companies rely on Greenlight Technologies to efficiently enable sustainable access compliance and transaction-control monitoring across enterprise applications and business processes. For more information, visit http://www.greenlightcorp.com.