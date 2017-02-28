Neil Watson Joins the Lowers & Associates Team

My goal is to make L&A the go-to provider for those seeking risk mitigation and loss prevention services, whether they be insurance buyer, underwriter or broker.

Lowers & Associates welcomes Neil Watson to the London team, effective March 1st. Watson previously held positions with the top 3 global insurance broker operations in the London market, focused on the cash handling insurance industry. His most recent position was with JLT Specialty as a Senior Partner. We are pleased to have Neil joining our organization and look forward to his participation in the expansion of the London office.

When asked about joining the Lowers & Associates (L&A) team, Watson had this to say:

“I am both excited and delighted to be joining Lowers and Associates. I feel that the skills and relationships I have developed during my career in insurance broking will allow me to build on the excellent reputation of L&A in the London and European insurance market.

I think most importantly, in an innovative and changing risk landscape, I want our risk mitigation and loss prevention services to be up to the minute and relevant. My goal is to make L&A the go-to provider for those seeking risk mitigation and loss prevention services, whether they be insurance buyer, underwriter or broker.”

Lowers & Associates offers a wide array of solutions from assessment to mitigation to recovery. The experts at Lowers & Associates have considerable experience in the following areas: Risk management, security, law enforcement, human resources, and accounting. Fraudulent-claims investigation, audits for regulatory compliance, development of cybersecurity policies, and advice on loss prevention are among some of the services that the team at L&A provides.

Mark Lowers, the President & CEO of Lowers Risk Group (L&A’s parent company), said, “The addition of Neil Watson to the Lowers & Associates team will be most valuable. His unique set of account management and insurance broking expertise will prove to be an asset for L&A.”

About Lowers & Associates:

Headquartered in Northern Virginia, Lowers & Associates ("L&A") is an independent, internationally recognized risk management consulting firm. We offer a wide range of loss prevention/control, risk assessment, loss/claims investigation, audit, compliance, and related risk management services.

Our origins, dating back over 25 years, are in both physical and operational security as well as internal controls and over that time we've become an acknowledged authority on matters of crime and fidelity related risk mitigation.

Throughout our history, we've partnered with many different types of organizations to aid in the mitigation of business, operational, and technology risks on both a proactive/pre-loss and reactive/post-loss basis. Today our service offering also extends into computer/cyber-crime/social engineering with a comprehensive array of privacy protection, network/information security, and cyber risk management services.

For more information about L&A, please visit our website at http://www.lowersrisk.com.