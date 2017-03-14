Rival IQ allows us to magnify results by identifying the most engaging content, automating access to data and enabling us to prove the value of our social media efforts. -Patrick Dillon, director of marketing for Xavier Athletics Past News Releases RSS Rival IQ Launches Social Marketing...

Rival IQ, the leader in social marketing analytics and insights, today announced that leading colleges and universities have standardized on Rival IQ to analyze social media activities, prove social media value and empower strategic, data-driven decisions around social content.

Highlighting the success that higher education institutions have seen leveraging Rival IQ technology, the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) selected Rival IQ chief executive officer John Clark and Up&Up Digital Marketing Manager Jeremiah Barba as keynote speakers for their Social Media and Community conference. Their session called “Winning Higher Education Social Media Engagement” is scheduled to start today at 12:45 PT at the Omni Hotel at California Plaza in Los Angeles.

“Social media has become a must-have for universities and colleges to attract prospective students and parents, strengthen branding, and create a community with students, fans, and alumni,” said John Clark, ceo at Rival IQ. “Our customers trust Rival IQ to help them understand how to leverage social media to accomplish these objectives.”

“We have a large and diverse social audience at the University of Kentucky,” said Katy Bennett, assistant marketing director at the University of Kentucky. “Our fans want to know the latest about our NCAA Division I athletics, our alumni want to hear about the transformation on campus and how to get involved, and our students want to see themselves reflected on our social channels. Rival IQ empowers us to understand each segment of the Big Blue Nation and craft content that’s inclusive, valuable and most engaging to each audience segment.”

“The success of Xavier University’s athletic program drives a great deal of social media engagement with fans,” said Patrick Dillon, director of marketing for Xavier University Athletics. “Rival IQ allows us to magnify results by identifying the most engaging content, automating access to data and enabling us to prove the value of our social media efforts.”

Among the institutions of higher education standardizing on Rival IQ in the United States and around the world are Arizona State University, Australian National University, Herzing University, Hillsdale College, Indiana University, Leeds School of Business, University of Colorado, University of Southern California, Memphis University, University of Kentucky, University of North Texas, University of Tasmania, and the University of British Columbia Sauder School of Business, Xavier University, among others. Marketing teams in higher ed looking for actionable social media analytics and competitive insights can visit the Rival IQ website and start a free trial of Rival IQ.

