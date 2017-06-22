RNR Tire Express and Custom Wheels Franchisee Expands Into Missouri

RNR Tires & Custom Wheels Opens In Poplar Bluff We are looking always looking for great communities and locations where the RNR Brand could expand

RNR Tire Express and Custom Wheels Franchise continues to expand throughout North America at accelerated pace. The newest store belongs to franchisees Larry Carrico and Richard Bergman who have been in the RNR Franchise system for 10 years and continue to open new locations. The Poplar Bluff store marks the sixth location for the Carrico and Bergman.

“We are looking always looking for great communities and locations where the RNR Brand could expand”. Said Carrico. “The opportunity has expanded dramatically over the past three years with the companies focus on offering tires to customers and providing a number of ways to pay for them”.

The store General Manager is Eric Simmons and he has assembled a talented team to serve the community. “We are so excited to be opened in Poplar Bluff and are overwhelmed by the support of the locals in the community who have come down to the store and who joined us for our Grand Opening early this month”. Said Simmons. RNR has a wide selection of tires and wheels provide affordable payment options to the community.

“The Grand Opening was a blast and we had the opportunity to have a lot of people learn more about RNR”. Said Bergman. “The event was sponsored by the local Chamber of Commerce and we ever gave away a new set of 33” XCOMP MT Tires installed”. RNR started franchising in 2003, and currently has 96 locations opened across 21 states with several locations currently under construction.

Larry Sutton, Founder and President of RNR Tire Express and Custom Wheels had this to say: "Larry and Richard are experienced operators in our system and have plans to open 6 more stores in the next few years. This is an ideal market for our product and we would expert that Eric and his team will be one of the busiest stores in our system in no time”.

The RNR Experience

RNR customers are provided a program that allows them to pay for tires and wheels in easy weekly, bi-weekly or monthly installments with no credit hassles. In addition, customers are offered the lowest cash prices on products and have a huge selection of both new and previously rented merchandise. RNR carries every major brand in the custom wheel and tire industry. For Information on RNR, contact our Corporate Offices at 813.977.9800.

About RNR Franchise

Headquarted in Tampa, Florida, RNR Custom Wheel and Tire Express operates tires and wheels stores and has become a dominant force in the wheel and tire industry by offering retail, rent-to-own and other payment options to those who want to own custom wheels and quality tires. Our innovative approach combines 40+ years of rent-to-own experience with extensive knowledge of the wheel and tire industry. RNR currently operates franchise locations in 21 states and has twelve affiliate stores in Central Florida. For additional information on franchising, contact John Armatas at 855.844.8377 or visit our franchise website at http://www.rnrfranchise.com.